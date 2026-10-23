ALPHA DRIVE ONE Release New Single “Talk to me”

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K-pop rookie group ALPHA DRIVE ONE have released their new single “Talk to me,” which features a trio of tracks: the original “Talk to me", which first appeared on the group’s second mini-album UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST and quickly became a fan favorite, alongside "Talk to me (Dance Break Ver.)" and "Talk to me (Instrumental)".

Following a series of chart milestones in the U.S., Korea, Japan and China the group is showing off a softer, more romantic side with the new release. "Talk to me" is an indie alt-pop track that blends synth sounds infused with the free-spirited energy of youth and a stylish R&B groove.

The official music video for “Talk to me” will be released on October 27. "Talk to me" can be streamed now here.

The release comes as ALPHA DRIVE ONE's music travels further than ever. UNBREAKABLE : 少年 BEAST, the group’s first physical album released in the United States on October 2, entered three Billboard charts for the week of October 17: No. 5 on Billboard's World Albums chart, No. 9 on the Emerging Artists chart, and No. 20 on the Top Album Sales chart. ALPHA DRIVE ONE became the only K-pop act that debuted in 2026 to reach the Top 5 on that week’s World Albums chart.

The group’s second mini-album UNBREAKABLE : 少年 BEAST has also performed strongly across Asia. In Korea, the album sold 1.13 million copies in its first week of release, according to Hanteo Chart. Together with their debut album EUPHORIA, which sold more than 1.44 million copies in its first week, the second-highest first week sales ever for a K-POP’s group debut album, ALPHA DRIVE ONE became a million-seller with two consecutive albums.

Elsewhere, in China, the group’s second-mini album UNBREAKABLE : 少年 BEAST reached No.1 on QQ Music's daily Digital Album EP Chart, while claiming No. 2 on Japan's Oricon Daily Album Ranking. On top of that, the group earned Gold Disc "Gold" certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) even before their official Japanese debut, further demonstrating their growing global presence.

Since making their debut in January 2026, ALPHA DRIVE ONE continue to establish themselves as one of 2026’s standout K-POP rookie groups and as a next generation of K-POP act.

In reflection of the group’s presence beyond music, ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s momentum has also extended to brand partnerships. In their debut year, the group has drawn partnerships with Korean and global brands across beauty, fashion, food, finance and more, while members including SANGWON have taken on individual fashion and beauty campaigns. The group’s fresh energy and global fanbase have made them a rising favorite among global brands.

As of October 2026, the group has also secured seven music show wins, and earned 15 awards at major domestic and international ceremonies, including multiple Rookie of the Year honors and main awards. The group is set to keep building on a remarkable debut year.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of WAKEONE

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