ALLDAY Shares New Single 'Stolen Cars'

Melbourne, Australia-based artist, lyricist and songwriter ALLDAY shares his new single and video for "Stolen Cars" today. The track is taken from his fourth record Drinking With My Smoking Friends, due out May 28th. The album captures evocative snippets of life from the "extended youth" he found himself experiencing after living in Los Angeles for a number of years, and marks a significant shift in genre, integrating more guitar-driven pop sounds into the talented lyricist's sonic universe. The video for "Stolen Cars" was directed by Hiball, and debuted via CLASH, who note the track is "Soaring, surging pop music with an alternative take on the world, his unique vision is completely enchanting... lyrically dynamic."

﻿Watch the video for "Stolen Cars" below and stream the track via DSPs HERE.

"'Stolen Cars' is about two people who think they can get away from everything and start over," shares Allday. "I think it's sort of a universal feeling, most people have been inside the weird dream of young love before. It doesn't always last, but the optimism of that moment is something to hold onto. Most importantly, I think the song is great to dance to in the living room."

The latest single is the latest in a string of fresh releases including previous singles "After All This Time" and "Void" showcasing Allday's new pop-leaning direction. To make this move, Allday worked together with a slew of local musicians including Gab Strum (aka Japanese Wallpaper), Johnny Took and Matt Mason (DMA's), Simon Lam (KLLO) and Hayley Mary, Joji Malani, (ex-Gang of Youths), among others.

The new album charts the story of two lovers, a kind of disillusioned Bonnie and Clyde, hellbent on fleeing a dead-end town with stars in their eyes. "Drinking With My Smoking Friends is about escaping something and finding something new, whether that's a place, a relationship or something else," notes Allday's Tom Gaynor. Drinking With My Smoking Friends also tells stories of suburban drudgery and inner city decay, capturing the hopefulness of not only youth but of youthful thinking as well. "A part of me thought, 'I want to stop being so relentlessly dark in my music. Why don't I just try to be a bit optimistic?' All the songs on the record are deliberately optimistic but they contain shadows, and those are the optimistic songs I like, because they feel more human."

Allday's fourth full length offering, Drinking With My Smoking Friends, follows previous LPs Starry Night Over The Phone (2019), Speeding (2017) and Startup Cult (2014). Charting well over 200 million career streams, Allday has amassed a cult following that has seen him play huge, iconic festival sets and sell out giant venues on every tour.

Photo Credit: Sam Wong