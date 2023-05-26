AJJ Release New Album 'Disposable Everything'

The album is out today via Hopeless Records.

Folk-punk legends AJJ have released their newest LP, Disposable Everything, out today via Hopeless Records.

The album marks their first for the label. Disposable Everything boasts apocalyptic themes and imagery like all the best AJJ records. And while it follows the outbreak of a pandemic and AJJ’s eerily prescient January 2020 album Good Luck Everybody, the new LP is less a prophesying mirror held to a burning world than one inspired by personal grief and about what happens when you reach the other side. It’s a beautiful album that’ll make you feel better about everything while telling you just how terrible everything is at the same time.   

AJJ teased the album with six critically acclaimed singles - “Disposable Everything,” “Dissonance,” “The Baby Panda,” “Death Machine,” “White Ghosts,” and “Candles of Love.” The album has garned attention from the likes of Brooklyn Vegan who ran an “Influences Feature,” Paste who gave the album a 9.2 review. 

AJJ’s unparalleled live show has always been a bedrock of the band and this month has seen them on the road supporting The Front Bottoms - that tour concludes tonight with a sold-out show in New Haven, CT. 

Tomorrow they kick off a short run of acoustic shows that includes a stop at New York City’s Rough Trade on May 29. The following night they start their headline tour with Oceanator and Gladie as support. They will return to New York City for a show at Webster Hall on May 31 and also stop in Cambridge, Philadelphia and Washington, DC. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE

Listen to the new album here:

AJJ TOUR DATES

May 26 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall * SOLD OUT

May 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Creep Records^

May 28 - Long Island, NY @ Looney Tunes^

May 29 - New York, NY @ Rough Trade^

May 30 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom #

May 31 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall #

June 1 - Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall #

June 3 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair #

June 4 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony #

June 6 - Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC #

June 7 - Rehoboth, DE @ Dogfish Head (AJJ Only)

June 8 - Richmond, VA @ Broadberry #

June 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

June 10 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

July 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom &

July 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room Highland Park &

July 15 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music &

July 17 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall %

July 18 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile %

July 19 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall %

July 22 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre %

July 24 - Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck %

July 25 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater %

July 26 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall %

July 27 - Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre %

July 28 - Lansing, MI @ Hall 224 %

July 29 - Detroit, MI @ The Shelter %

Aug 17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall @

Aug 18 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop @

Aug 19 - Lexington, KY @ The Burl @

Aug 20 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In @

Aug 21 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle @

Aug 22 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre @

Aug 23 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle @

Aug 24 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm @

Aug 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Hell at The Masquerade @

Aug 26 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers @

Aug 27 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall @

Aug 29 - Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note @

Aug 31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head @

Sept 1 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad @

* = support for The Front Bottoms 

^AJJ acoustic

# = w/ Oceanator & Gladie

& w/ Open Mike Eagle

% w/ Open Mike Eagle & Foot Ox

@ w/ Open Mike Eagle, Foot Ox, Sad Park

PHOTO CREDIT: Kyle Dehn




