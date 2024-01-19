Kicking off 2024 with a bang, singer/songwriter AJ Mitchell releases new single, “Foolish.” Produced and co-written with frequent collaborator Kid Culture (Justin Bieber, Eddie Benjamin), the track follows previously released single “Passionate” and is taken from the budding superstar's upcoming sophomore album.

Entitled As Far As The Eye Can See, the new album is officially set for release on May 3, 2024. Watch the official music video below!

On “Foolish,” Mitchell vulnerably bares his self-doubt as he wonders aloud whether he engaged in poor decision making with a previous love interest. “If I'm stupid for thinking I could lay in your arms and not get hurt. Will I ever learn?” sings Mitchell over the pulsating, electric instrumental.

In Mitchell's own words, “I wrote ‘Foolish' in the midst of being in a relationship that I knew wasn't good for me. It's a conversation with myself- I was aware of the fact that the relationship would do me more harm than good, but the feelings were overpowering. ‘Foolish' is about giving in to things that feel good even if you know they're ultimately going to end in heartbreak. It's human. “

The music video for “Foolish” conveys this emotional despair, depicting Mitchell wandering through water and wilderness, presumably in search of answers to his emotional conundrum. The love interest in question makes quick and fleeting appearances, suggesting that Mitchell is still beholden to her, even as he recognizes the potential error in his ways.

“Foolish” is at the center of the inspiration for As Far As The Eye Can See, an album that unfolds as a true coming-of-age. Mitchell says that after knowingly dating someone that wasn't good for him, he felt compelled to, “Go ‘as far as the eye can see,' where there's nothing blocking my vision, where I'm free to create,” reasons the 22-year-old singer. He kicked off the story at the end of 2023 with “Passionate,” taking fans on a journey ruminating on the intense passion he had for a new romance.

There's more to AJ Mitchell than meets the eye, and he's taking us As Far As The Eye Can See on May 3. Stay tuned for more information, set to be announced soon.

Watch the music video here:

About AJ Mitchell:

AJ Mitchell is an explorer. The 22-year-old rising star writes with the thrill of discovery in mind. After more than a billion streams, he's stepping into a bold new world with his second album As Far As The Eye Can See, an electro-pop-soul odyssey through love and loss. “With this album, I wanted to go ‘as far as the eye can see,' where there's nothing blocking my vision, where I'm free to create,” he explains.

AJ wrote the album while dating a girl he knew wasn't right for him but couldn't resist. Their doomed romance opened him up to the central themes of his new album: experiencing things that might hurt us and exploring life regardless of the outcome, doing what feels right, and not giving a f.

Since signing with Epic Records and Vol 1. in 2018, AJ Mitchell's music has connected with openhearted listeners. He leapt past the one-billion-stream mark within three years after being discovered on social media where his soulful covers of popular songs earned him over a million followers.

He charted four Top 40 songs at pop radio, collaborated with names like Ava Max, Cheat Codes, and Steve Aoki, and received acclaim from the likes of Variety (“who put them on their 2020 “Young Hollywood” list), Billboard, MTV, and more. While his 2021 debut album SKYVIEW introduced us to this “pop prince-in-the-making,” as dubbed by Hunger magazine, this next chapter invites us into AJ's expanding kingdom, one built on melodies as infectious as they are unpredictable.

“With this album, the goal was to explore, to have a good time, and make the best music possible,” he says. “I think that's why I love music so much. It can start with anything. I can create whatever world I want and just start exploring it.”