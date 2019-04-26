AJ Christou Releases 'Brain Cells' on Rawthentic

Celesta Recordings boss AJ Christou brings his expert drum programming to Rawthentic Music for three more floor-facing tracks.

This young UK artist has made a big mark with tunes on Phil Weeks' Robsoul and The Martinez Brothers' Cuttin Headz, not to mention regularly headlining the likes of Sankeys and Parklife. He is a drummer at heart so everything is built around his infectious percussion, while his own label Celesta Recordings is also well known for its club ready bombs.

This fantastic four tracker kicks off with 'Brain Cells', an immediately rock solid groove with layered up drums and hits powering it along. Turbo charged sub bass adds weight and warmth and evolving chords keep you locked. 'Gucci Left' is another brilliantly physical drum track with punchy kicks and razor sharp hits that surge deep into the night.

The brilliant 'Balla' is bristling, non-stop groove work with vocals stitched in and wonky synths keeping things nicely off-balance and on edge. The standout package comes to a close with 'Creep', a techno tinged banger with supple, slippery drums and enveloping bass that is perfect for high intensity dance floor workouts.

AJ Christou 'Brain Cells' drops on Rawthentic on 26th April 2019.





