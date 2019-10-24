AHZ Featuring LA-based producers Brody Jenner, SAVI, Loren Moore and lead vocalist Adam O'Rourke Return With New Single "It's Alive"

After dropping their debut single, "Bad Decisions" racked up more than 500,000 streams. Genre-bending, electronic-bass-rock project AHZ has now returned with a second single titled "It's Alive". The bass heavy track features vocalist Adam O'Rourke delivering some sultry melodies before the track descends into a massive, endorphin filled, dubstep banger. The video was directed by Colin Lepper in a stop-motion animation style that combines with AHZ frantic beats to create a unique visual experience for fans.

The video can be seen below!

"It's important to us that we give people something truly unique for their ears and eyes to feast on," said AHZ's Brody Jenner. "Collaborating with Colin Lepper on this video we are confident we have achieved that. It's a wild ride."

Director Colin Lepper added, "I was thrilled at the prospect of evolving my own work alongside AHZ's music. Their off-kilter beats made me view my own work with a brand new tone, one that feels darker and more urgent. The video simultaneously makes me want to party and panic, and it's that sort of juxtaposition that I love exploring."

AHZ's fresh and innovative take on dance and electronic music combines elements of electronic rock, punk, bass, and pop. Ushering in a new generation of sound, they are forging their own path, bringing something that's been missing, and very much needed to the scene. Their debut single "Bad Decisions" was the focus of an episode of The MTV reality series The Hills: New Beginnings and was added to heavy rotation. The deafening buzz around AHZ lead to the band performing in front of a packed house for their live debut in Los Angeles, CA back and has them slotted on major festivals in 2020.

AHZ are currently in the final stages of recording their debut album at their Malibu-based studio "Dingo's Den" for an early 2020 release.





