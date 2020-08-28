The collaboration is from their upcoming album FYE (F**K Your Expectations).

AG Club shares "Memphis (Pt. 2)" featuring NLE Choppa and A$AP Ferg today-listen here. The collaboration is from their upcoming album FYE (F**K Your Expectations), out later this year.

"We had to get Choppa on the remix. When he said he wanted to, we went CRAZY!" AG Club says. "Then Ferg heard the song and wanted to jump on it. Like wtf! AG Club, NLE Choppa, A$AP Ferg. That's manieeee."

NLE Choppa is a 17-year-old Memphis-born rapper whose major label debut album Top Shotta was released to critical acclaim earlier this month. Harlem-born rapper A$AP Ferg recently collaborated with Lil Wayne and Jay Gwuapo on his latest single "No Ceilings" and Nicki Minaj and MadeinTYO on the hit song "Move Ya Hips."

Earlier this year, AG Club shared their debut album Halfway Off the Porch, featuring the original version of Memphis, which surged to the top of the Spotify Viral chart and has since been featured on major playlists including Most Necessary, Pop Rising, Pollen, Anti Pop, Cali Fire and Shisha Lounge. The release of their debut album followed a string of singles from the previous two years, starting with the group's 2018 debut "Scam Likely" to popular tracks "You" and "Brass" from 2019.

The Avant-Garde Club is a genreless music group comprised of lead vocalist Baby Boy, who also specializes in graphic design and art creation, singer and rapper Mick Anthony, the group's main writer and rapper Jody Fontaine and visual contributor Manny of 777MEDIA. The group was founded in the East Bay in 2017 when the artists, already working independently, linked up in the studio and made it clear that their combined energy was unbeatable. AG Club has no leader, and every member takes on distinct positions and roles in addition to music making-the group creates all graphics, visuals, branding and content.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You