ADULT SWIM FESTIVAL Adds 2 Chainz & Rapsody

The super-sized second annual Adult Swim Festival will be held next week, November 15 and 16, at the stunning Banc of California Stadium in Downtown Los Angeles. In addition to previously announced musical acts such Dethklok, Jamie xx, Vince Staples, Captain Murphy and Tierra Whack, 2 Chainz and Rapsody have also been added to the music lineup. (Previously announced Lil Nas X and Young Thug will no longer be performing due to personal reasons). The one-of-a-kind, 360° fan event will include top bands and musical artists, comedians, interactive games, and experiences that only Adult Swim can bring to life.

The Crunchyroll Anime Rave has been announced as the official after-party for the Adult Swim Festival, taking place on Friday night and headlined by DJ and producer Ducky, whose genre-free style is a distinct range of melodic pop tunes to heavy rave bangers. Crunchyroll is the world's most popular anime brand and after several programming collaborations, this marks the first time they have partnered with Adult Swim on a live event for fans.

In addition to musical and comedy acts, fans will get access to one-of-a-kind experiences with new on-site activations, including The Rickflector, a machine that transports the melted minds of fans directly into the animated world of Rick and Morty and the festival debuts of Morty Slide, which will launch fans into their own "Goodbye, Moonman" daydream, and Cat Joust, where they will mount valiant feline steeds to compete for honor and adoration against friend or foe. The always popular Mechanical Hot Dog Ride is the best seat in the house and fans can escape the sun in the newly revamped Meatwad Dome to catch 360 degrees of Adult Swim premieres and favorites.

Adult Swim Festival also has launched their official app, revealing the full schedule of events and debuting the RSVP feature for admission into limited capacity events and exclusive screenings within the festival. Download the Adult Swim Festival app now, available in the App Store and Google Play.

For the first time, fans will be able to RSVP for events & screenings at the BabyCat Stage and Meatwad Dome including panels, signings, Rick and Morty S4 screening, music, comedy, and more! Fans can RSVP by downloading the Adult Swim Festival app now and registering their ticket before Nov. 11, 2019. RSVPs will open Monday, Nov. 11 at 9AM PST/12PM EST while supplies last.

Tickets start at $49 and up with two new premium package options available. Micro Prestige package includes access to Figueroa Club with private craft beer and cocktail bar, priority access to activations and more. For the super fan, the Prestige Plus package includes priority access to activations, main stage viewing area, an exclusive Adult Swim merchandise item, access to the Adult Swim garage sale gifting suite and a two-hour dedicated open Gold Bar service on the Sunset Roof Deck. Fans 18+ can also sign up to receive the latest news on festival activities, updated music and comedy line-ups and ticketing options at AdultSwimFestival.com.

ADULT SWIM FESTIVAL 2019 LINE-UP

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Dethklok * Captain Murphy * Leikeli47 * Tim Hecker & The Konoyo Ensemble * Cooly G * Conner O'Malley * DAWN * HEALTH * Inter Arma * Iron ReaganLadies of LCD Soundsystem * Sarah Squirm * Speedy Ortiz * Three Busy Debras

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Jamie xx * Vince Staples * 2 Chainz * The Eric Andre Show Live! * Tierra Whack * Rapsody * clipping. * CupcakKe * Freddie Gibbs & Madlib * Helado Negro * Joe Pera * Jena Friedman * Negative Gemini * No Joy * The Last Stream on the Left * Wham City

Exclusive Rick and Morty S4 Screening * Robot Chicken Intergalactic Power Summit * Squidbillies 10 Man Bunkhouse Stampede * A Discussion w/ Genndy Tartakovsky

PLUS [AS] EXPERIENCES INCLUDING:

Talent Appearances * Meet & Greets * Panels * Limited Edition Merch * Games & Attractions * Meatwad Dome * Screenings & More To Be Announced





Related Articles View More Music Stories