ABBA Nominated for First-Ever Grammy Award

ABBA has been nominated at the Grammy Awards for the first time. The group's single, "I Still Have Faith in You", is nominated for Record of the Year.

The track is off of their recent album, "Voyage", which was their first release in over 40 years.

With nearly 400 million albums sold worldwide, 17 No. 1 hits and over 16 million weekly global streams, ABBA are one of the world's most successful music acts of all time. Ever since their breakthrough with 'Waterloo' back in 1974, ABBA's music has captured the hearts of people all over the world.

Today, the songs they created - written and produced by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and interpreted vocally with passion and commitment by Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid "Frida" Lyngstad - are regarded as an important part of the international music canon. In the 21st Century, ABBA are more popular than ever. ABBA Gold, originally released in 1992, recently passed its 1000th week on the UK Album Chart, the first album in history to reach this milestone.

Content using the #ABBA hashtag on TikTok recently reached one billion views, without the catalogue officially being available on the platform. ABBA was inducted into the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame in 2010, and 'Dancing Queen', one of their most beloved songs, was added to the GRAMMY Hall of Fame in 2015.

Listen to the Grammy-nominated track here: