A Will Away Release New Single & Video 'Spittin' Chiclets'

A Will Away is a 4-piece group who are redefining what it means to be a rock band in the modern era. Today, they have debuted a brand new single on new label home, Rude Records, entitled "Spittin' Chiclets." Fans can listen to the song and watch the video now exclusively via Brooklyn Vegan. Head here now.

On the single, the band shares, "This is a song about slowly but surely becoming paranoid and reclusive. Anxiously paralyzed into inaction, you hold up indoors and ruminate on every bad thing that has ever happened or will happen as a result of you leaving your comfort zone."

"Spittin' Chiclets" follows the release of the band's previous single, "Re-Up," which was released last month. Additionally, the video was directed by Brent Campanelli (blackbear, Ashe, Usher) who wanted to film the raw essence of their home state, where he also grew up, and capture true generational slices of life.

Beginning in 2010, A Will Away found their footing through years of rigorous touring -- starting in basements and moving their way up to large venues and festival stages. Throughout the years the band has carefully refined their sound to create exceedingly catchy and approachable rock songs with a significant level of depth to reward repeat listeners.

After a decade of touring and sharpening their craft, the band has developed a bombastic and charming personality that's rough-around-the edges in all the right ways. Their music is profoundly honest and paints a vivid portrait of people who work hard, play hard, and relish in the adventures of life. Lyrically, the band speaks candidly about the human experience; often finding gravity in daily mundanities or humor in sorrow and tragedy. Their influences stem from every point on the spectrum of Rock, Alternative, and Pop, giving their releases a satisfying variety that constantly blurs the lines of genre convention. Because of this, it can be near impossible to draw comparisons on what this band sounds like. But one thing is for sure -- it's damn good, and you've never heard anything like it.