A Wilhelm Scream Announces Tour Dates in Support of Upcoming Album

Massachusetts-based punk band A Wilhelm Scream are excited to announce their upcoming summer North American headline tour.

Touring during June and July in support of the Thursday, April 14 release of the band's first album in nine years, Lose Your Delusion, the run will kick off at the Grog Shop in Cleveland, OH on Thursday, June 2 and visit major markets across Canada, the west coast of the U.S., southwest and southeast, and culminate in an appearance at The Masquerade in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, July 3. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, January 21 at 10 a.m. local time and a full listing of dates can be found below.

A body of work that culls from various styles weaved together into what the band appropriately calls "A Wilhelm Sampler," Lose Your Delusion, A Wilhelm Scream's first full-length offering in nine years, finds the accomplished rock quintet at its most daring, experimental and cohesive. The album's first single, "Be One To No One," is a raucous and experimental shot of punk that squarely takes aim at anxiety, pain and self doubt.

"This song, like most journeys, can't be fully appreciated until you've come to the end," vocalist Nuno Pereira said. "Only then do you truly get a chance to unpack all of the ups and downs you've survived along the way. Enjoy the ride my friends, thrive and never give up." Watch "Be One To No One," directed by Alessandro Pulisci and featuring artwork from Dave Kloc.

Recorded at Anchor End Studio in New Bedford, MA and produced by guitarist/vocalist Trevor Reilly and James Whitten, the songs on Lose Your Delusion appeared as somewhat of a mirage for the band over several years during moments where the members of A Wilhelm Scream - Nuno Pereira (vocals), Trevor Reilly (Guitar, Vocals), Jason Milbank (Guitar), Brian Robinson (Bass, Vocals) and Nick Angelini (Drums) - privately went through a slow, rough stretch of uncertainty. This period of time, however, raised the stakes and renewed a strong focus felt during the early days of the band, which was centered around connecting with fans on an emotional level and providing strength to those who found it in the music.

After all these years, A Wilhelm Scream have lived their lives and did whatever they needed to do to get to the point where they could assemble and write the songs that absolutely needed to be written. Each song on Lose Your Delusion is a product of never cutting corners at any point, be it with writing, recording, practice or performance. Providing commentary on the past few years and the toll it's taken in regards to our collective stress, anxiety, frustration and panic, the album serves as a pillar in the band's rich and evolving legacy.

"This is our most unapologetically earnest album to date," said Reilly. "It's our fifth full-length record and it feels like our first in that we feel we have so much more to say and energy to put out into the world."

A Wilhelm Scream will be making the following North American appearances this summer. Dates below.

Listen to "Be One to No One" here:

Tour Dates

JUNE

02 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

03 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

04 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

05 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

07 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

09 - Edmonton, AB - The Buckingham

10 - Calgary, AB - Dicken's

11 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall

12 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

13 - Tacoma, WA - Airport Tavern

14 - Portland, OR - Star Theatre

16 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

17 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy

18 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

19 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

21 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

23 - Denver, CO - Bluebird

25 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

26 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

28 - New Orleans, LA - Santos

30 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

JULY

01 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street

02 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

03 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade