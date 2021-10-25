A TREE OF LIFE Documentary to Have NYC Debut

A Tree of Life, a new documentary co-produced by Michael Keaton and Mark Cuban, will have its premiere at DOC NYC on Sunday November 14. Q&A with director, producer, writer Trish Adlesic, producer Susan Margolin, writer, co-producer, editor Eric Schuman and film participants to follow the premiere screening.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased here.

On Saturday, October 27, 2018, a white supremacist, further radicalized by the political climate at the time, walked into the Tree of Life Synagogue with four semiautomatic assault weapons, shouting "all Jews must die." He murdered eleven congregants, ranging in age from 54 to 97, as they prayed.

A Tree of Life creates a deeply personal portrait of the survivors, victims, and the victims' family members of the Pittsburgh Synagogue attack, and brings into sharp focus the hate-based crisis that threatens our collective safety and democracy. As the first film to document the survivor's stories and the only documentary with this level of personal access to the survivors and families of the victims, viewers will experience first-hand how the lives of those directly affected have radically changed and how the Pittsburgh community and the congregations set out on a path towards healing.

We hear the harrowing story of the attack through the voices of the family members of the slain; Michele Rosenthal, Anthony Fienberg, Andrea Wedner and those that survived on October 27th, 2018: Audrey Glickman, Dr. Joseph Charny, Stephen Weiss, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, Rabbi Jonathan Perlman, Barry Werber, Andrea and her husband Ron Wedner, Carol Black, and Daniel Leger and Augie Siriano.

While A Tree of Life focuses on an anti-semitic attack on a synagogue, it is but one heartbreaking story in our national "hate crisis" driven by anti-semitic, racist, and white supremacist sentiment.

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, (now often referred to as "America's Rabbi" following the Tree of Life attack) states: "It promotes a moral decay in humanity when you're going to treat people as an "other" and think of them as less than human."