A Stunner Of A Summer Announced For Montreal Jazz Fest 40th Birthday!
As the 40th edition of the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal approaches, the city gets ready to celebrate! It marks the return of music to the streets, massive festive gatherings and fun in the downtown core, magical musical discoveries and events you simply can't miss! In other words - a memorable Montréal summer!
The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, presented by TD Bank Group in collaboration with Rio Tinto, is delighted to fill our electric city with 150 concerts, where living legends meet the most brilliant young talents, artists from around the world unfurl their talents, and jazz bursts forth at the crossroads of genres and influences, proving more than ever that it is alive and well at the core of a scene bubbling over with creativity. And the watchword? Quality! From June 27 to July 6, 2019, making your choices will be your greatest challenge as fans from home and abroad gather to experience wonderful music and make unforgettable discoveries. Tickets for these concerts go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. (exclusive presale for Newsletter subscribers on Thursday, April 25, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.).
"It's a real pleasure for TD to support the 15th edition of the iconic Montreal International Jazz Festival this year, says Sylvie Demers, Chair, Quebec Market, TD Bank Group. In addition to being recognized as a world-class event celebrating musical diversity, it brings the community together and invites people to feel the rhythm of the best jazz, blues and world music. It's a can't-miss summer event!"
The program, venue by venue
Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts
Rock, jazz, country and bluesŠ major names from the world over perform in the Événements spéciaux TD Series at 7:30 p.m.
June 28 / Blue Rodeo. Opening act: Elisapie
June 29 and 30 / Melody Gardot
July 1 / George Benson. Opening act: Kandace Springs
July 5 / Peter Frampton Finale, The Farewell Tour
July 6 / Buddy Guy | Colin James
Series presented in collaboration with ICI MUSIQUE, CBCMusic.ca, La Presse+, Rouge FM, Boom FM, Virgin 95.9 and CHOM.
Théâtre Maisonneuve, Place des Arts
Les Grands concerts Rio Tinto Series, 8 p.m., welcomes an extraordinary collection of very special guests.
June 26 / CBC/Radio-Canada Opening Concert: Richard Galliano/Ron Carter duo | Tribute to Michel Legrand with Richard Galliano and Quatuor Molinari
June 27 / Omara Portuondo, One Last Kiss Tour
June 28 / Madeleine Peyroux. Opening act: Yaron Herman trio
June 29 / Bebel Gilberto. Opening act: Jane Bunnett and Maqueque
June 30 / Ravi Coltrane Quartet | Antonio Sanchez & Migration
July 2 / Joshua Redman Quartet with Aaron Goldberg, Reuben Rogers & Gregory Hutchinson. Opening act: Alex Lefaivre YUL Quartet
July 3 / John Pizzarelli trio, For Centennial Reasons: 100 Year Salute to Nat King Cole | Ranee Lee
July 4 / Alexandra Streliski. Opening act: Justin Wright
July 5 / Bahamas. Opening act: Emilie Kahn
July 6 / Leslie Odom Jr. | Dominique Fils-Aimé
Series presented in collaboration with ICI MUSIQUE, CBCMusic.ca, 98,5 FM, CHOM and CJAD 800 AM.
Maison symphonique de Montréal
The special guests keep coming in Le Festival à la Maison symphonique Delta Air Lines Series at 7 p.m.
June 27 / Brad Mehldau Quintet with Ambrose Akinmusire, Joel Frahm, Joe Sanders, Leon Parker
June 28 / Chucho Valdés, Jazz Batá. Opening act: Edmar Castaneda trio
June 30 / Stacey Kent Symphonique
July 6 and 7 / CBC/Radio-Canada Closing Concerts: Pink Martini
Series presented in collaboration with The Montreal Gazette, CJAD 800 AM, Rouge FM and NOOVO.CA.
MTELUS
Ready to groove? Les Rythmes Series presented at 8:30 p.m.
June 27 / The Strumbellas. Opening act: Elliot Maginot
June 29 / Bobby Bazini. Opening act: Matt Andersen
July 4 / Mr Eazi. Opening act: Blinky Bill
July 5 / Courtney Barnett. Opening act: Pottery
July 6 / First Aid Kit. Opening act: Gabrielle Shonk
Series presented in collaboration with NOOVO.CA, CKOI 96,9, Nightlife.ca and Virgin 95.9.
Au Club Soda
It's a musical world tour in Les Couleurs SAQ Series at 9 p.m.
June 28 / Jesse Mac Cormack | Land of Talk
June 30 / Voïvod. Opening act: René Lussier & Robbie Kuster
July 1 / Lee Fields & The Expressions
July 2 / Jacob Collier. Opening act: Madison McFerrin
July 3 / Jeremy Dutcher. Opening act: Eleni Mandell
July 4 / Connan Mockasin. Opening act: Helena Deland
July 5 / Alex Henry Foster. Opening act: Sheenah Ko
July 6 / Yungblud. Opening act: Saint PHNX
Series presented in collaboration with Virgin 95.9 and CISM.
Monument-National
Top-flight jazz every evening: Jazz Beat Double Tree par Hilton Montréal Series at 8 p.m.
June 27 / Steve Gadd Band
July 1 / Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
July 2 / Nate Smith, KINFOLK | BIGYUKI
July 3 / Orchestre National de Jazz - The Invisible Man: An Orchestral Tribute to Dr. Dre
July 5 / Kurt Elling and Danilo Pérez duo
Series presented in collaboration with CBCMusic.ca.
Lion d'Or
A sumptuous gift to the Festival for its 40th edition: four magical nights with Holly Cole and her original trio, in the hushed and beautifully vintage atmosphere of the Lion d'Or!
Cinquième Salle, Place des Arts
Reinterpretations and tributes abound in the RE: creation Series, 7 p.m.
June 27 / Nebraska Project: André Papanicolaou, José Major, Mario Légaré and Denis Faucher revisit Bruce Springsteen's album
June 28 / Lucioles with guests: Marie-Pierre Arthur and Lisa Iwanycki-Moore, Nirvana
June 29 / Yannick Rieu: John Coltrane, The Lost Album
June 30 / Hichem Khalfa, The RH Factor
July 1 / Dummy, 25 Years of Trip Hop
Discover inspiring artists in the En concert Series, 7 p.m.
July 3 / Emrical, Viiivre
July 4 / Beverly Glenn Copeland
Gesù
The serious featuring exclusive encounters and unique concerts: Invitation TD, at 6 p.m.
June 27 / ECM 50th Anniversary, Vijay Iyer & Craig Taborn
June 28 / 50th Anniversary, Tord Gustavsen trio
June 29 / Roberto Fonseca III with Erik Truffaz
June 30 / Roberto SOLO Fonseca
July 1 / Roberto Fonseca & Joe Claussell
July 3 / Stéphane Wrembel, Django à gogo
July 4 / Django Festival All Stars featuring Samson Schmitt, Pierre Blanchard, Ludovic Beier
July 5 / ECM 50th Anniversary, Bobo Stenson solo
Series presented in collaboration with The Montreal Gazette.
A series for nighthawk jazzophiles at 10:30 p.m.: Jazz dans la nuit.
June 27 / Melissa Aldana Quartet
July 3 / Christine Jensen New York Quartet with Allison Miller, Helen Sung, Noriko Ueda
July 4 / ECM 50th Anniversary, Larry Grenadier
July 5 / ECM 50th Anniversary, Nik Bärtsch's Ronin
Series presented in collaboration with ICI MUSIQUE and CBCMusic.ca.
L'Astral (Maison du Festival)
A series dedicated to the brightest lights on the local jazz scene: TD Jazz d'ici La Presse+ at 6 p.m.
June 27 / Jacques Kuba Séguin, Migrations. With: Pilc, Rieu, Salazar, Vedady and Warren
June 28 / Samuel Blais Quartet with Ben Monder, Dan Weiss and John Hollenbeck
June 29 / Marianne Trudel and Karen Young, Portraits: Songs of Joni Mitchell
June 30 / Charles Papasoff, Darkly Bright, Conversations with Shakespeare
July 2 / Effendi 20th Anniversary
July 3 / Jean-Michel Pilc Waves trio
July 4 / Rafael Zaldivar, Afro-Cuban Revival
July 6 / Donato-Bourassa-Lozano-Tanguay, Re: Bill Evans
Series presented in collaboration with ICI MUSIQUE.
Jazz pushes the boundaries of the genre in Le Club Heineken Series at 10 p.m.
June 29 / Joep Beving
Series presented in collaboration with Stingray.
M2
A series in the lush intimacy of M2: Les Concerts intimes at 7 p.m.
July 1 and 2 / Joe Bel, Dreams
Series presented in collaboration with CISM 89,3 FM.
SAT
An immersive show with 360º projections at 7 p.m.!
June 26 to July 6 / Richard Reed Parry
Tickets for these concerts go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Exclusive presale for Newsletter subscribers: Thursday, April 25, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Place des Arts and Maison symphonique de Montréal: 175 Ste. Catherine Street West; 514 842-2112, 1 866 842-2112 - placedesarts.com
- MTELUS and M2: 59 Ste. Catherine Street East ; ticketmaster.ca or 1 855 790-1245 - mtelus.com
- L'Astral (Maison du Festival): 305 Ste. Catherine Street West; ticketmaster.ca or 1 855 790-1245 - sallelastral.com
- Club Soda: 1225 Saint-Laurent Blvd; 514 286-1010 - clubsoda.ca
- Gesù: 1200 De Bleury Street; 514 861-4036 - legesu.com
- Monument-National: 1182 Saint-Laurent Blvd; 514 871-2224 - monumentnational.com
- Bell Centre: 1909, Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal; 1 855 310-2525 - evenko.ca