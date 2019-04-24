A Stunner Of A Summer Announced For Montreal Jazz Fest 40th Birthday!

As the 40th edition of the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal approaches, the city gets ready to celebrate! It marks the return of music to the streets, massive festive gatherings and fun in the downtown core, magical musical discoveries and events you simply can't miss! In other words - a memorable Montréal summer!

The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, presented by TD Bank Group in collaboration with Rio Tinto, is delighted to fill our electric city with 150 concerts, where living legends meet the most brilliant young talents, artists from around the world unfurl their talents, and jazz bursts forth at the crossroads of genres and influences, proving more than ever that it is alive and well at the core of a scene bubbling over with creativity. And the watchword? Quality! From June 27 to July 6, 2019, making your choices will be your greatest challenge as fans from home and abroad gather to experience wonderful music and make unforgettable discoveries. Tickets for these concerts go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. (exclusive presale for Newsletter subscribers on Thursday, April 25, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.).

"It's a real pleasure for TD to support the 15th edition of the iconic Montreal International Jazz Festival this year, says Sylvie Demers, Chair, Quebec Market, TD Bank Group. In addition to being recognized as a world-class event celebrating musical diversity, it brings the community together and invites people to feel the rhythm of the best jazz, blues and world music. It's a can't-miss summer event!"

The program, venue by venue

Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts

Rock, jazz, country and bluesŠ major names from the world over perform in the Événements spéciaux TD Series at 7:30 p.m.

June 27 / Norah Jones

June 28 / Blue Rodeo. Opening act: Elisapie

June 29 and 30 / Melody Gardot

July 1 / George Benson. Opening act: Kandace Springs

July 2 and 3 / alt-J

July 4 / Alan Parsons

July 5 / Peter Frampton Finale, The Farewell Tour

July 6 / Buddy Guy | Colin James

Series presented in collaboration with ICI MUSIQUE, CBCMusic.ca, La Presse+, Rouge FM, Boom FM, Virgin 95.9 and CHOM.

Théâtre Maisonneuve, Place des Arts

Les Grands concerts Rio Tinto Series, 8 p.m., welcomes an extraordinary collection of very special guests.

June 26 / CBC/Radio-Canada Opening Concert: Richard Galliano/Ron Carter duo | Tribute to Michel Legrand with Richard Galliano and Quatuor Molinari

June 27 / Omara Portuondo, One Last Kiss Tour

June 28 / Madeleine Peyroux. Opening act: Yaron Herman trio

June 29 / Bebel Gilberto. Opening act: Jane Bunnett and Maqueque

June 30 / Ravi Coltrane Quartet | Antonio Sanchez & Migration

July 1 / Dianne Reeves

July 2 / Joshua Redman Quartet with Aaron Goldberg, Reuben Rogers & Gregory Hutchinson. Opening act: Alex Lefaivre YUL Quartet

July 3 / John Pizzarelli trio, For Centennial Reasons: 100 Year Salute to Nat King Cole | Ranee Lee

July 4 / Alexandra Streliski. Opening act: Justin Wright

July 5 / Bahamas. Opening act: Emilie Kahn

July 6 / Leslie Odom Jr. | Dominique Fils-Aimé

Series presented in collaboration with ICI MUSIQUE, CBCMusic.ca, 98,5 FM, CHOM and CJAD 800 AM.

Maison symphonique de Montréal

The special guests keep coming in Le Festival à la Maison symphonique Delta Air Lines Series at 7 p.m.

June 27 / Brad Mehldau Quintet with Ambrose Akinmusire, Joel Frahm, Joe Sanders, Leon Parker

June 28 / Chucho Valdés, Jazz Batá. Opening act: Edmar Castaneda trio

June 30 / Stacey Kent Symphonique

July 3 / Rodrigo y Gabriela

July 6 and 7 / CBC/Radio-Canada Closing Concerts: Pink Martini

Series presented in collaboration with The Montreal Gazette, CJAD 800 AM, Rouge FM and NOOVO.CA.

MTELUS

Ready to groove? Les Rythmes Series presented at 8:30 p.m.

June 27 / The Strumbellas. Opening act: Elliot Maginot

June 28 / Steel Pulse

June 29 / Bobby Bazini. Opening act: Matt Andersen

July 2 / Morcheeba

July 3 / Lou Doillon

July 4 / Mr Eazi. Opening act: Blinky Bill

July 5 / Courtney Barnett. Opening act: Pottery

July 6 / First Aid Kit. Opening act: Gabrielle Shonk

Series presented in collaboration with NOOVO.CA, CKOI 96,9, Nightlife.ca and Virgin 95.9.

Au Club Soda

It's a musical world tour in Les Couleurs SAQ Series at 9 p.m.

June 27 / J.S. Ondara

June 28 / Jesse Mac Cormack | Land of Talk

June 29 / Nikki Yanofsky

June 30 / Voïvod. Opening act: René Lussier & Robbie Kuster

July 1 / Lee Fields & The Expressions

July 2 / Jacob Collier. Opening act: Madison McFerrin

July 3 / Jeremy Dutcher. Opening act: Eleni Mandell

July 4 / Connan Mockasin. Opening act: Helena Deland

July 5 / Alex Henry Foster. Opening act: Sheenah Ko

July 6 / Yungblud. Opening act: Saint PHNX

Series presented in collaboration with Virgin 95.9 and CISM.

Monument-National

Top-flight jazz every evening: Jazz Beat Double Tree par Hilton Montréal Series at 8 p.m.

June 27 / Steve Gadd Band

June 28 / Youn Sun Nah

June 29 / Manu Katché

June 30 / Patricia Barber

July 1 / Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

July 2 / Nate Smith, KINFOLK | BIGYUKI

July 3 / Orchestre National de Jazz - The Invisible Man: An Orchestral Tribute to Dr. Dre

July 5 / Kurt Elling and Danilo Pérez duo

July 6 / Yamandu Costa

Series presented in collaboration with CBCMusic.ca.

Lion d'Or

A sumptuous gift to the Festival for its 40th edition: four magical nights with Holly Cole and her original trio, in the hushed and beautifully vintage atmosphere of the Lion d'Or!

July 2 to 5 / HOLLY COLE TRIO

Cinquième Salle, Place des Arts

Reinterpretations and tributes abound in the RE: creation Series, 7 p.m.

June 27 / Nebraska Project: André Papanicolaou, José Major, Mario Légaré and Denis Faucher revisit Bruce Springsteen's album

June 28 / Lucioles with guests: Marie-Pierre Arthur and Lisa Iwanycki-Moore, Nirvana

June 29 / Yannick Rieu: John Coltrane, The Lost Album

June 30 / Hichem Khalfa, The RH Factor

July 1 / Dummy, 25 Years of Trip Hop

Discover inspiring artists in the En concert Series, 7 p.m.

July 3 / Emrical, Viiivre

July 4 / Beverly Glenn Copeland

July 5 / Bears of Legend

July 6 / Juan Carmona

Gesù

The serious featuring exclusive encounters and unique concerts: Invitation TD, at 6 p.m.

June 27 / ECM 50th Anniversary, Vijay Iyer & Craig Taborn

June 28 / 50th Anniversary, Tord Gustavsen trio

June 29 / Roberto Fonseca III with Erik Truffaz

June 30 / Roberto SOLO Fonseca

July 1 / Roberto Fonseca & Joe Claussell

July 2 / Biréli Lagrène

July 3 / Stéphane Wrembel, Django à gogo

July 4 / Django Festival All Stars featuring Samson Schmitt, Pierre Blanchard, Ludovic Beier

July 5 / ECM 50th Anniversary, Bobo Stenson solo

July 6 / Wray Downes

Series presented in collaboration with The Montreal Gazette.

A series for nighthawk jazzophiles at 10:30 p.m.: Jazz dans la nuit.

June 27 / Melissa Aldana Quartet

June 28 / Cyrille Aimée

June 29 / Donny McCaslin

June 30 / Makaya McCraven

July 1/ Vincent Peirani

July 2 / Butcher Brown

July 3 / Christine Jensen New York Quartet with Allison Miller, Helen Sung, Noriko Ueda

July 4 / ECM 50th Anniversary, Larry Grenadier

July 5 / ECM 50th Anniversary, Nik Bärtsch's Ronin

July 6 / Kris Davis

Series presented in collaboration with ICI MUSIQUE and CBCMusic.ca.

L'Astral (Maison du Festival)

A series dedicated to the brightest lights on the local jazz scene: TD Jazz d'ici La Presse+ at 6 p.m.

June 27 / Jacques Kuba Séguin, Migrations. With: Pilc, Rieu, Salazar, Vedady and Warren

June 28 / Samuel Blais Quartet with Ben Monder, Dan Weiss and John Hollenbeck

June 29 / Marianne Trudel and Karen Young, Portraits: Songs of Joni Mitchell

June 30 / Charles Papasoff, Darkly Bright, Conversations with Shakespeare

July 1/ Benoît Charest

July 2 / Effendi 20th Anniversary

July 3 / Jean-Michel Pilc Waves trio

July 4 / Rafael Zaldivar, Afro-Cuban Revival

July 5 / Jim Doxas Quartet

July 6 / Donato-Bourassa-Lozano-Tanguay, Re: Bill Evans

Series presented in collaboration with ICI MUSIQUE.

Jazz pushes the boundaries of the genre in Le Club Heineken Series at 10 p.m.

June 27 / Rodrigo Amarante

June 28 / Hailu Mergia

June 29 / Joep Beving

June 30 / Ifé

July 1 / Theon Cross

July 2 / Tamino

July 3 / PJ Morton

July 5 / Flying Hórses

July 6 / Mercury Rev

Series presented in collaboration with Stingray.

M2

A series in the lush intimacy of M2: Les Concerts intimes at 7 p.m.

June 27 and 28 / Black Legary

June 29 and 30 / La Force

July 1 and 2 / Joe Bel, Dreams

July 3 and 4 / Thus Owls

July 5 and 6 / Hein Cooper

Series presented in collaboration with CISM 89,3 FM.

SAT

An immersive show with 360º projections at 7 p.m.!

June 26 to July 6 / Richard Reed Parry

Tickets for these concerts go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Exclusive presale for Newsletter subscribers: Thursday, April 25, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Place des Arts and Maison symphonique de Montréal: 175 Ste. Catherine Street West; 514 842-2112, 1 866 842-2112 - placedesarts.com

MTELUS and M2: 59 Ste. Catherine Street East ; ticketmaster.ca or 1 855 790-1245 - mtelus.com

L'Astral (Maison du Festival): 305 Ste. Catherine Street West; ticketmaster.ca or 1 855 790-1245 - sallelastral.com

Club Soda: 1225 Saint-Laurent Blvd; 514 286-1010 - clubsoda.ca

Gesù: 1200 De Bleury Street; 514 861-4036 - legesu.com

Monument-National: 1182 Saint-Laurent Blvd; 514 871-2224 - monumentnational.com

Bell Centre: 1909, Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal; 1 855 310-2525 - evenko.ca





