A Scent Like Wolves Premiere Video For 'Death Effect'

Pennsylvania metalcore band A SCENT LIKE WOLVES - Al Boltz (vocals), Nick Boltz (vocals), Cody Frain (drums), Jeff Brown (guitar), Kyle Pettigrew (guitar), and Blake McClimon (guitar) - have shared the video for "Death Effect" at Knotfest.com. The song features guest vocals from Brian Wille of Currents.

The song appears on ASLW's forthcoming new album Mystic Auras. The record - their third overall - arrives February 19, 2021 via We Are Triumphant. Pre-order it here . Pre-order merch here

"'Death Effect' explores the stigma and burden of mental illness in modern society," the band says. "Years of emotional and physical abuse has forced this subject to finally manifest his violent tendencies. His frustration with the world has boiled over as he sees to take matters into his own hands."

Mystic Auras is a concept album that sets out to uncover the things we desire and why we are drawn to them. The LP features notable guest appearances from JT Cavey (Erra), Booka Nile (Make Them Suffer), Brian Wille (Currents), and Mattéo Gelsomino (Novelists). Mystic Auras was produced by Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland at Atrium Audio.