A Rhythm and Blues Battle Royale: Eli Paperboy Reed vs. The Harlem Gospel Travelers January 12 at Brooklyn Bowl

Eli Paperboy Reed and The Harlem Gospel Travelers face off in an epic soulful sing-off for the ages!

By: Dec. 08, 2023

Eli Paperboy Reed and The Harlem Gospel Travelers have been working together for a close to a decade, starting when the younger HGT were students of Reed's at foundation in Harlem. Reed's soulful style may have inspired the Travelers at first, but now, in this winner-take-all matchup, audiences will find out if the students can beat the teacher at his own game!  

The Travelers are young guns and still on their way up, coming off their critically acclaimed, award-winning album “Look Up” and tours of Europe and North America. Reed, with eight albums under his belt, most recently the funky Merle Haggard tribute, “Down Every Road” is the elder statesman here. Don't let his age fool you, though, as an entertainer he's still at the top of his game.   

Both Reed and The Travelers will perform back-to-back sets, culminating in a joint, spirit-shaking, roof-raising encore. Who will be the last man standing?  




