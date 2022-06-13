A R I Z O N A Announces the 'Album Three Coming Soon' Fall Tour

Genre-bending three-piece A R I Z O N A has announced their upcoming Album Three Coming Soon fall tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 15-city trek kicks off on Monday, September 26th in Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore before making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Nashville, Detroit, and more before wrapping up in Wallingford, CT at The Dome at Oakdale on Sunday, October 16th.

A R I Z O N A said, "We're so excited to announce that after all this time we are going back on tour!! We're calling it the 'Album Three Coming Soon' tour, well, because we want you to know that album three is coming soon! We will see you this fall!"

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 17th at 10am PT here.

Citi is the official card of the Album Three Coming Soon tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, June 13th at 10am local time until Thursday, June 16th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit here.

A R I Z O N A have spent much of the past few years on the road, including a sold-out series of headline tours, an international arena tour supporting Panic! At The Disco, with stops from Madison Square Garden to The O2 Arena, and spectacularly well-received festival sets including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Coachella, Hangout Music Fest, Firefly, and Governors Ball.

The trio is currently putting the finishing touches on their much-anticipated third studio album - stay tuned for more to come from A R I Z O N A soon.

ALBUM THREE COMING SOON 2022 TOUR DATES

Mon Sep 26 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Tue Sep 27 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Thu Sep 29 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Fri Sep 30 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

Sat Oct 01 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

Sun Oct 02 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Tue Oct 04 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

Wed Oct 05 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Fri Oct 07 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

Sat Oct 08 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

Mon Oct 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Tue Oct 11 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada *

Wed Oct 12 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

Sat Oct 15 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

Sun Oct 16 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale

* Non-Live Nation Date

With over one billion worldwide streams and counting, the New Jersey trio A R I Z O N A - Nathan Esquite, David Labuguen, and Zachary Charles - has proven a true planetary phenomenon, creating worldwide waves with a stunning torrent of genre-traversing ideas and a boundless sense of style. Their debut album GALLERY emerged among 2017's biggest global releases, boasting over 750 million worldwide streams.

The album showcases a stunning collection of hit singles, among them "Electric Touch," "I Was Wrong," and the RIAA gold-certified "Oceans Away." In addition, A R I Z O N A can be heard on Avicii's "Hold The Line (Feat. A R I Z O N A)," from the late artist's posthumous album, TIM. 2019's ASYLUM saw them brilliantly and boldly build on this foundation with "Freaking Out," "Nostalgic," "Problems," "Where You Are," and more. The group returned in 2022 with "Heart So Big," a collaboration with Norwegian DJ and producer Matoma, co-written with A R I Z O N A's longtime collaborator PJ Bianco as a love letter to his son with autism.