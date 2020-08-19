A. G. Cook Announces New LP 'Apple', Out Next Month

The announcement is accompanied by a video directed by Cook himself.

PC Music has announced Apple a new album from A. G. Cook set for release on September 18th. A first track from the album, "Oh Yeah", is released today, accompanied by a video directed by Cook himself. The track was premiered last night (August 16th) with a BBC Radio 1 First Play from Annie Mac and follows last week's release of Cook's critically acclaimed 49-track opus 7G.

"Oh Yeah" represents a bold new step for A. G. - the track begins with his untreated vocals placed atop a strummed acoustic guitar singing the entrancing main hook. The video is just as open: Cook sits front-and-centre performing the song directly to camera - his only other cast member for the video is a French bulldog. It offers the most revealing look at Cook to date - beautifully honest and an unexpected left-turn from an artist and producer who thrives on subverting expectations.

"The notion of pure, classic songwriting is one of the core aspects of the album and 'Oh Yeah' is maybe my most direct attempt," says A. G. "I was really inspired by Shania Twain and how her clean, slinky vocals tell you as much about the song as her lyrics. The song itself - like most pop music - is really about confidence & escapism, and how bittersweet those things can feel."

Cook further states: "Apple is my own take on Personal Computer Music. I've always been interested in the blurred line between bedroom and professional studio production, and at what point a personality either gets created or accidentally takes shape. For me there's a great sense of freedom in combining something slick with something naive - a reality where anything could happen. In calling the album Apple, I wanted to draw attention to one of the simplest, most everyday objects, which somehow contains references to almost everything imaginable - from computers to The Beatles, New York to Snow White, and an entire world of history and mythology. A little free advertising doesn't hurt."

7G's seven instruments (Drums, Guitar, Supersaw, Piano, Nord, Spoken Word, Extreme Vocals) form the sound palette of Apple. Described by Cook as "threatening to be an instrumental producer album, then becoming a songwriter album", the album features some of his most ambitious and emotional songwriting, as well as his most vivid sonic ideas as a producer. Together, 7G and Apple showcase Cook's sheer breadth of ideas, and illustrate why he's one of the most vital artists working today.

A. G. Cook is best known as the founder and head of PC Music, and has spent recent years working in creative partnerships with artists, most notably Charli XCX, for whom he was Executive Producer on her albums How I'm Feeling Now (Mercury Prize nominated), Charli, Number 1 Angel, and Pop 2.

Apple is the second major release under his own name in 2020, following last week's 7G- a 49 track album which included new material and covers of songs by Blur, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX and more. 7G's accompanying online events featured Caroline Polachek, Charli XCX, Flume, No Rome, SOPHIE and more. Furthermore last week the A. G. Cook produced "Cannibal" by Jónsi feat. Elizabeth Fraser, and Christine & The Queens feat. Caroline Polachek "La Vita Nuova" (A. G. Cook Remix) were both released. Earlier this year he released Airhorn, a five-track EP under the DJ LIFELINE guise with all proceeds going to the Movement 4 Black Lives (M4BL).

