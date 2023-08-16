A Certain Ratio Share Emperor Machine Remix Of 'Constant Curve'

A Certain Ratio have shared Emperor Machine’s reworking of “Constant Curve”, taken from their new 4-track EP, titled 2023, that is set for release on limited edition 12” vinyl and digitally on September 22nd, 2023.

The new remix, created by close friend and collaborator Andy Meecham (aka Emperor Machine), reworks “Constant Curve”, the 1982 album track he originally co-wrote and contributed keyboards and electronic percussion to. Meecham explains: “After the success of our previous collaboration Martin asked if I would record some synths for a new track, I loved it on first listen, so obviously I said yes.

While working / writing some synths I thought this is a great track, but it’s too short - it needs a Pettibone-style extended Dub mix, a proper extended 12” version with Donald’s drums more upfront in the mix, dubbed out guitars and new vocal edit sections. I suggested this idea to the band and thankfully they gave me free reign”

The EP follows their latest album 1982 (released in spring of this year), and includes three newly commissioned remixes of tracks from the album: Emperor Machine’s reworking, a Werkha mix of “SAMO” and Manchester producer Jade Parker’s remix of “Waiting on a Train” (feat. Ellen Beth Abdi & Chunky). Additionally, it features brand-new track “Day by Day” that was written and recorded with Ellen Beth Abdi, a seamless extension of 1982 to complete their playfully-named 2023 EP.

A Certain Ratio also recently announced a unique tour that celebrates 45 years of the band’s incredible career. The dates will see the band perform two separate sets each night: the first set will represent the early years of their career from their Factory releases and A&M. The band will then reconvene for a second set representing ACR from the early to mid-‘90s to the present, including unreleased forthcoming material.

These very special dates, across intimate venues in the UK and beyond, kick off with a sold-out show at London’s Moth Club on November 10th and finish at Band on the Wall in Manchester, the venue that hosted their 33 1/3 anniversary celebrations, also the site of The Musicians Collective where the band honed their craft at their earliest performances alongside artists such as Warsaw, The Fall, The Passage, Joy Division and many more. Full dates and festival appearances are listed below.

Since they emerged from the hallowed grounds of the late ‘70s punk scene, A Certain Ratio have moved with gleeful disregard for boundaries of style and genre, their eye fixed firmly on constant progression. It’s an ethos that’s open-minded over all else, and that’s seen them take everything from experimental electronica to vintage funk, all filtered through their own Mancunian lens.

From their first release, “All Night Party” (1979, Factory Records) to the present day with their recent album, 1982 (2023, Mute), home to recent singles “Holy Smoke”, “SAMO”, “Afro Dizzy” and “Waiting on a Train”, they defy expectation.

Pre-order here.

A CERTAIN RATIO ‘45’ TOUR DATES:

11/10/2023 – London, UK - Moth Club - SOLD OUT

11/11/2023 – Preston, UK - The Ferret

11/12/2023 – Glasgow, UK - Stereo

11/15/2023 – Gateshead, UK - The Sage

11/16/2023 – Reading, UK - Face Bar

11/18/2023 – York, UK - The Crescent

11/25/2023 – Bruges, BE, Cactus

12/2/2023 – Liverpool, UK - 24 Kitchen Street

12/10/2023 – Manchester, UK - Band on the Wall

Ticket details here.

A CERTAIN RATIO FESTIVAL DATES

8/20/2023 - Coimbra, PT - Luna Festival

8/26/2023 - Northamptonshire, UK - Shambala Festival

8/27/2023 - Wrexham, UK - Wrexfest

11/19/2023 - Minehead, UK - Shiiine On Weekender

11/24/2023 - Paris, FR - BBMix

Photo credit: Paul Husband