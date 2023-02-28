A Cappella Group Straight No Chaser Announces Yacht Rock Tour This Summer

Dig out your deck shoes: RIAA-certified Gold a cappella group Straight No Chaser will set sail this summer on "The Yacht Rock Tour," sparking sing-alongs to classic 80s songs of summer throughout the US.

Kicking off at The Wolftrap in Vienna, VA on June 21, the voyage winds its way through the US concluding at Verona, NY's Turning Stone Casino on July 14. Chart-topping yacht rock pioneers Ambrosia ("How Much I Feel," "Biggest Part Of Me," "You're The Only Woman," and "Holdin' On To Yesterday") will appear on select dates. See full details in itinerary below, and check with local venues for on-sale details.

In addition to the tour, Straight No Chaser will release a full-length album, Yacht On The Rocks, a trove of yacht rock classics, on June 23. Produced by Nicholas Niespodziani, singer, guitarist, and spiritual leader of Yacht Rock Revue, the album will include classics like "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)," "Sailing," and "After The Love Has Gone." The first single, a reworking of Kenny Loggins' "Heart to Heart," is set for release March 10.

"What could possibly sound more like summer than yacht rock?" said group member Steve Morgan. "We can't wait to hit the road and celebrate the season of leisure with our fans. Grab a frozen beverage and beat the heat with us, reliving the decade of cool tunes and smooth sailing."

Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement, and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora alone, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide.

In the fall of 2022, the group performed in more than 60 cities across the US with multiple sold out shows, including their 26th consecutive sell-out in Indianapolis. Pollstar named the group in their top 30 touring acts in the United States last year.

Straight No Chaser THE YACHT ROCK TOUR 2023

*denotes with Special Guest Ambrosia

June

21 - Vienna, VA - The Wolftrap*

23 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre*

24 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre*

25 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

27 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

28 - Virginia Beach, VA - Oceanfront Concert Series

29 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre

30 - Lexington, KY - Lexington Opera House



July

1 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center*

2 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival*

5 - Kennett Square, PA - Longwood Gardens

6 - Allentown, PA - Miller Symphony Hall

7 - Chautauqua, NY - Chautauqua Institution

8 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves at Hard Rock

9 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

12 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall

13 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion

14 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Casino