99 Neighbors Release New 'Ripstick' Song & Video

Vermont musical collective 99 Neighbors just unveiled a brand new track and video titled "Ripstick." The latest offering follows the group's recent Nice Work signing announcement, in partnership with Warner Records, and "Fake Pods" release, which garnered the attention of Complex, Billboard, Variety, Lyrical Lemonade and more.

The new black and white "Ripstick" visual finds the group in a secluded area along abandoned train tracks. A brawl erupts between the members, with each blow synchronized to match the song's dynamic rhythm.

When speaking on the video's inspiration, 99 Neighbors shared, "We felt like a fight scene represented the energy of the song well, but we also wanted to have fun with shooting a music video, so we did both."

Check out "Ripstick" below!





