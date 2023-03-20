92NY to Present Pepe Romero at the Kaufmann Concert Hall in April

The 92nd Street Y, New York will present Pepe Romero, guitar, on April 16, 2023 at 3pm ET at the Kaufmann Concert Hall. The concert will also be available for viewing online for 72 hours from time of broadcast. Tickets for both the in-person and livestream options start at $25 and are available at 92ny.org/event/pepe-romero-guitar.

Classical guitar legend - and one of the greatest global ambassadors the instrument has known - Pepe Romero returns to the 92NY stage for a very special 80th birthday celebration concert. Romero has been a beloved and central part of 92NY's guitar concerts since the earliest days of its Art of the Guitar series.

Program:

Sanz, Danzas Españolas

Villa-Lobos, Five Preludes

Barrios, "Evocación", "Tonadilla" from Arroyos de la Alhambra

Malats, Serenata española

Granados, Spanish Dance No. 5, "Andaluza"

Torroba, Nocturno

Tárrega, Capricho árabe

Celedonio Romero, Fantasía cubana

About the Artist

One of the most celebrated and versatile musicians of his generation on any instrument, the Spanish-born guitarist Pepe Romero has enjoyed a varied and illustrious career. Together with his father, the legendary Celedonio Romero, and his brothers Celin and Angel, Pepe established the Romeros Quartet-the "Royal Family of the Guitar"-as the leading guitar ensemble in the world. Known for classical performances of dazzling virtuosity, compelling interpretations, and flawless technique, Pepe is also a passionate advocate of the traditional flamenco of his native Andalusia. He has appeared as featured soloist with the world's greatest orchestras and ensembles, in collaboration with the most celebrated conductors and composers. Since his first recording, Flamenco Fenómeno, released when he was only fifteen, Pepe has made more than sixty recordings, including over forty concertos with the Academy of St. Martin-in-theFields, conducted by Sir Neville Marriner and Iona Brown. Among his recent releases are Torroba: Guitar Concertos Vol I and Vol II, both CDs are part a series of recordings (shared with guitarist Vicente Coves and conducted by Manuel Coves) for NAXOS of the complete guitar concertos by Federico Moreno Torroba. Just released in October 2016 by Dacapo Records is a historic live performance of "Concierto de Aranjuez" with Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos conducting the Danish National Symphony Orchestra. A new Spanish solo collection entitled Spanish Nights (which includes a premiere recording of Suite Madrileña No.1 by Celedonio Romero) was released by Deutsche Grammophon. In November 2012, Pepe Romero received a Latin Grammy Nomination for "Best Classical Album" for his recording of Concierto festivo by Ernesto Cordero. In 2004, Pepe Romero was named Distinguished Artist in Residence at the University of Southern California's Thornton School of Music; he also teaches master classes at USC, in the Salzburg Summer Academy, the Schleswig-Holstein Festival, and the Córdoba Guitar Festival. Among other honors, Pepe has been knighted into the Order of "Isabel la Católica"; awarded honorary doctorates in music from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and the University of Victoria; and the "Premio Andalucia de Música," the highest recognition given by his native land for contribution to the arts and in 2018 he received the Medalla de Honor from the Real Academia de Bellas Artes de Granada for his lifelong achievement in performance and pedagogy. Pepe is featured in the award-winning film documentary Shadows and Light: Joaquín Rodrigo at 90; the Romeros have been the subject of biographical documentaries on PBS television and the German television channel NDR. In 2007, the Romeros received the President's Merit Award from the Recording Academy, producers of the Grammy Awards, for their significant contributions to the music world and professional career achievements.

2022/23 TISCH MUSIC SEASON

In this first season curated by 92NY's new Vice President of Tisch Music Amy Lam, the season features 39 events, more than 20 92NY debuts, 31 premieres, and four 92NY commissions. The 22/23 season includes premieres of Joseph Schwantner's guitar quintet Song of a Dreaming Sparrow, a song cycle by Anthony Cheung, and works by Laurie Anderson, Timo Andres, Marcos Balter, Christopher Cerrone, Nicholas DiBerardino, Reena Esmail, inti figgis-vizueta, John Glover, Ted Hearne, Fred Hersch, Stephen Hough, Jimmy López, Missy Mazzoli, Nico Muhly, Angélica Negrón, Mary Prescott, Caroline Shaw, Sarah Kirkland Snider, Darian Donovan Thomas, Scott Wollschleger, Pamela Z, and more.

Select Highlights:

This season marks the first time 92NY is presenting a fully integrated concert season across genres, including performances by Kate Baldwin, Joshua Bell, Regina Carter, Angela Hewitt, Larisa Martinez, Branford Marsalis,Kelli O'Hara, Eric Owens, Pepe Romero, Caroline Shaw, Sir András Schiff, Daniil Trifonov, and Jessica Vosk.

The World Premiere of a 92NY-commissioned piece from composer Jimmy López, performed by J'Nai Bridges and theCatalyst Quartet.

The New York premiere of Difficult Grace by cellist Seth Parker Woods and dancer Roderick George, presented in collaboration with Harkness Dance Center.

An in-depth two-day Julius Eastman retrospective featuring LA-based music collective Wild Up in three concerts, as well as exhibits, and panel discussions with Eastman friends and scholars examining the life of one of the 20th century's most iconoclastic voices.

The Bach Collegium Japan, conducted by Masaaki Suzuki with baritone Roderick Williams

92NY's signature series exploring the American songbook, Lyrics and Lyricists, continues to explore the best of Broadway, while also highlighting significant contributions to American culture by singer-songwriters across a variety of musical genres such as Marvin Gaye, Joni Mitchell, Nina Simone, the Mamas and the Papas, and more.

Two performances as part of an ongoing partnerships with The Curtis Institute of Music.

Jazz, which has been a staple of 92NY's Tisch season since Thelonius Monk and Charles Mingus took to the stage in 1955, will be performed by world-class musicians like Branford Marsalis, Fred Hersch, and Regina Carter not just within the renowned Jazz in July series, but throughout the year.

About The 92nd Street Y, New York:

