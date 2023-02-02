Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
'90s Shoegaze Pioneers Lilys Announce February East Coast Dates

'90s Shoegaze Pioneers Lilys Announce February East Coast Dates

Tickets for the upcoming tour dates are available now.

Feb. 02, 2023  

'90s shoegaze pioneers Lilys have announced February East Coast tour dates. The band's East Coast tour will include shows in Philadelphia, Baltimore and New York City and more. All upcoming shows and ticket links are listed below. The Philadelphia show will include visuals by Klip Collective and marks the first time the band has played in town since 2015.

"There is an energetic shift at play over the last 12 months, away from the dominating cultural commodity of outrage," Kurt Heasley, frontman, founder, and sole constant member of highly influential indie rock band Lilys says. Lily's "Casablanca" tour is here. Acting supervisor Don De Vore (Collapsing Scenery), a Lily for twenty years now, remarks that " I have a great respect for these songs, so I'm almost glad they haven't been overplayed. I've gotten together some of the best musicians to pay proper tribute to them."

While the Lily's musical style and approach shifted continually in its history, their early recordings, including the stunning debut album In the Presence of Nothing, were strongly influenced by My Bloody Valentine. The Lilys' first seven- inch single "February Fourteenth," released on Slumberland Records in 1991, even gives direct tribute to their impact. It's important to note that MBV's own frontman Kevin Shields is a huge fan of Kurt Heasley's work, and in his book on Loveless for Continuum's 33 1/3 series, writer Mike McGonigal called the Lilys "the only post-MBV 'shoegaze' band that mattered."

1994's Eccsame the Photon Band, described as a "hallucinatory revelation" by Marc Hogan of Pitchfork, marks the Lily's shift to a slower, moodier, and more spaced-out sound. "I went closest to what my 23 year-old brain could stand with Eccsame- to the edge of my own mortality and sanity," Heasley says. "as far as the period, the energy, the zeitgeist of what we were intending, that was the only time we ever did it." An imminent, meticulously remastered vinyl version on a newly revitalized Frontier Records will please fans. "There's no reason that should be a $200 record," Kurt says.

In 2021 the released an expanded version of their classic collection A Brief History of Amazing Letdowns (originally a 10" on spinART) as a double LP (order). These recordings, made in Philadelphia 1993-4, present what Heasley terms "basically a maximum listen, which properly represents that transitional phase" between the 1992 Slumberland debut In the Presence of Nothing and their second album Eccsame the Photon Band (originally released by spinART, then reissued by Frontier).

"These performances are bringing the personalities --both players and patrons-- to the forefront with the largest mythical synthesis," Heasley says. "The songs largely cover the first epoch '90-'95, but that's only most of the set." "I always say that Kurt and I can play guitar for like seven hours straight and not miss a note because we always listen for each other's mistakes and exploit each other's mistakes and have that sort of psychic connection," Devore says.

"Playing is Evan Weiss of Girls and Sparks on bass; Chris Colley of School of Seven Bells on percussion; Matty McDermott of Nymph on cosmic pedal steel; and Evan Weiss on bass (the longtime gtr player of legendary group SPARKS," Devore says. "Then I will be playing synths, samples, and guitars and Kurt will sing and occasionally play guitar."

Lilys January 2022 Tour Dates

02.10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Latvian Society (Tickets)
02.11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Latvian Society (Tickets)
02.12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right (Tickets)
02.13 - Baltimore, MD @ TBA
02.14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right (Tickets)



Telex Shares New EP Collated From Forthcoming Box Set Photo
Telex Shares New EP Collated From Forthcoming Box Set
Telex are getting set to release a box set collating the long-awaited remastered reissues of their 6 studio albums, Looking for Saint-Tropez (1979), Neurovision (1980), Sex (1981), Wonderful World (1984), Looney Tunes (1988) and How Do You Dance? (2006). Remastered and newly mixed from the original tapes by Dan Lacksman and Michel Moer.
Edwin Raphael Shares Deceive Me So Easy Photo
Edwin Raphael Shares 'Deceive Me So Easy'
The critically acclaimed Dubai-born, Montreal-based songwriter Edwin Raphael is thrilled to share his new single, “Deceive Me So Easy,” taken from his forthcoming album, Warm Terracotta, out soon via Dine Alone Records. Additionally, Edwin Raphael will be joining ¿Téo? in Montreal and Toronto on March 14th and 15th, respectively.
ChefSpecial Stuns Crowds With Worlds First 360 Degree Stage Flip Photo
Chef'Special Stuns Crowds With World's First 360 Degree Stage Flip
Debuting the revolutionary production feature during their opening slot at the annual De Vrienden van Amstel LIVE extravaganza whilst performing their hit single “Amigo”, the band’s 360 degree stage rotation became a highlight feature within the tour and was subsequently unveiled to audiences across the 20-night stand at Rotterdam Ahoy.
Iris DeMent Releases The Sacred Now from WORKIN ON A WORLD LP Photo
Iris DeMent Releases 'The Sacred Now' from 'WORKIN' ON A WORLD' LP
Celebrated singer/songwriter Iris DeMent releases the hopeful track “The Sacred Now” from her long-awaited upcoming album Workin’ On A World. Written with Pieta Brown, “The Sacred Now” shares that we are all in this life together, no matter what divides us. In addition, DeMent releases a remixed version of her 2020 song “How Long” as well.

From This Author - Michael Major


Meron T Releases New Single 'State of Mind'Meron T Releases New Single 'State of Mind'
February 1, 2023

In 2020 she saw success with her collaborative single ‘Standing There’ - off the debut album from ‘The  Silhouettes Project’ - bringing in a new audience and seeing Meron reach her first Million streams. Following on from the success of her 2018 single ‘Hunny’, and more recently ‘Can We’ and ‘Escape’, Meron T released her debut project - Mirage EP.
Atlas Maior Releases Title Single 'Hadal' From Upcoming AlbumAtlas Maior Releases Title Single 'Hadal' From Upcoming Album
February 1, 2023

The album offers the 1st collection of compositions written by Josh Peters, & Joshua Thomson informed by the Arab maqamat modal system, Ghanaian Highlife, Brazilian samba, & gulf rhythms from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates can be heard on songs “Basalt,” & “Hadal.”
The Official Oral History of RuPaul's DRAG RACE Will Be Told in New BookThe Official Oral History of RuPaul's DRAG RACE Will Be Told in New Book
February 1, 2023

“AND DON’T F&%K IT UP” will follow RuPaul’s Drag Race over its first ten years, encompassing the show's first 14 seasons. “AND DON’T F&%K IT UP” tells a unique social history by way of stories from the people who lived it: the creators of the show, the contestants, the crew, the judges, and even some key (famous) fans. 
DRAGONSLAYER to Debut on 4K Ultra HD in MarchDRAGONSLAYER to Debut on 4K Ultra HD in March
February 1, 2023

Phil Tippett (Star Wars, Jurassic Park) created the film’s special effects, pioneering a new technique called “go motion” that incorporates blurring into each frame for more realistic images.  Vermithrax Pejorative, the fire-breathing creature at the center of the story, was created using a combination of go motion and 16 massive dragon puppets.  
Gord Downie (Tragically Hip) & Bob Rock Share New SingleGord Downie (Tragically Hip) & Bob Rock Share New Single
February 1, 2023

Arts & Crafts is proud to premiere “The Moment Is A Wild Place,” the latest single from the long-fabled collaboration between Gord Downie, late frontman of legendary Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip, and GRAMMY® Award-winning producer/musician Bob Rock.
share