Post Sex Nachos Release "Pop Tarts" With MARIS, Announce Tour for Sept. 2026

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Nashville-based indie rock outfit Post Sex Nachos, joined by LA's glam-pop artist MARIS and Nashville singer-songwriter Annelise Gonzalez, have released the new single 'Pop Tarts.' The track is taken from Post Sex Nachos' upcoming album Big Bad, due out September 18.

'Pop Tarts' is about literally just wanting to be a rockstar,' shares PSN's singer Sammy Elfanbaum. 'It's about living for a paycheck. Everything we do is to support the dream. We brought in MARIS because she is such a natural pop star, and Annelise Gonzalez who is Nashville's hidden gem. They did such a good job bringing their talents to the song. It's a track most people can relate to!'

Although Big Bad will be their fifth full-length album, this time around is the most intentional and collaborative PSN has ever felt. Naming the album after the recurring villain in tabletop gaming, Big Bad is about staying positive when you're up against the undercurrents of chaos and change. Balancing humor with unfiltered emotion and pairing infectious energy with deeply personal storytelling, the Aaron Wagner produced LP arrives on September 18.

In support of the upcoming album, Post Sex Nachos will embark on the Big Bad North American Tour, beginning in late September with a hometown show at Nashville's The Basement East. The tour will continue through early November with the final show in Chicago. Along the way, they will be supported by Fetch Tiger, Scarlet Demore, The Foxies, Hana Eid and Hannah Geller. Ahead of their headline run, the band performed at Summerfest and joined The Strumbellas for three New York shows in July.

Today's single follows previous releases 'All For You,' 'Sound of You' and 'A Lot To Lose' featuring BAILEN. Ones to Watch said that 'A Lot To Lose' is 'one of the most thoughtful tunes on the album.' The band's 2025 single 'SOS' was in AltNation's Top 18 for over 20 weeks (peaking at #1) with multiple inclusions on Advanced Placement and over 1,000 spins on the song.

About Post Sex Nachos

Midwest indie rock outfit Post Sex Nachos turn life's heaviest feelings into something you can dance to, blending genre-bending energy with humor, heart, and emotional honesty. Comprised of Sammy Elfanbaum, Chase Mueller, Hunter Pendleton, Mitch Broddon and Jack Hazel, the band has built a devoted following through explosive live shows, major festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Summerfest and Mile of Music, and sold-out headline dates across every region in America. Along the way, they've shared stages with Ripe, Allen Stone, Valley, The Strumbellas, The Runarounds, and more.

Following the success of their EP Booster Pack — featuring 'SOS,' which reached #1 most spun on SiriusXM Alt Nation and entered the Top 50 on the alternative radio charts — the band now enters a bold new chapter with their forthcoming full-length album Big Bad, due out September 18. Featured in Earmilk and Under the Radar, the album showcases a more refined and cohesive sonic identity across singles like 'A Lot To Lose (feat. BAILEN),' 'Sound of You,' and more music to come. The process was their most collaborative to date, with instrumental ideas coming from across the band before lyrics and top lines were layered in, resulting in a project that feels unified, intentional, and true to who they are.

Upcoming Tour Dates

September 5 - Jamestown, TN - Catoosa Fest

September 25 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

September 26 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe

September 27 - Washington, DC - Pearl Street Warehouse

September 30 - Brooklyn, NY - Sultan Room

October 2 - Boston, MA - Sonia

October 3 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Lounge

October 4 - Toronto, ON - Drake Underground

October 6 - Lansing, MI - The Green Door

October 12 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club

October 15 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

October 16 - Seattle, WA - Substation

October 17 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

October 19 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord

October 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Peppermint Club

October 22 - San Diego, CA - VooDoo Room at HoB

October 23 - Anaheim, CA - Parish at HoB

October 24- Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

October 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

October 28 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

October 30 - Kansas City, MO - Warehouse on Broadway

October 31 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

November 1 - Davenport, IA -Raccoon Motel

November 3 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

November 5 - Indianapolis, IN - Turntable

November 6 - Appleton, WI - Appleton Beer Factory

November 7 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Photo Credit: Sophia Bianco



Photo Credit: Sophia Bianco

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