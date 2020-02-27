'80s New Wave Icons Missing Persons Featuring Vocalist Dale Bozzio Announce New Studio Album & First Single

New wave icons, and one of the most influential electronic musical acts of all-time, Missing Persons featuring original vocalist Dale Bozzio, are readying a new studio album. Bozzio's inimitable vocal style, as heard on such classics as "Words," "Destination Unknown," and "Walking In L.A.," is the heart and soul of Dreaming, the astonishing new studio album of cover songs and original tunes. Produced by the multi-talented Adam Hamilton (David Hasselhoff / William Shatner), Dreaming offers lush keyboards and atmospheric interpretations of some classic rock/pop songs by fellow '80s legends The Cars, Joy Division, and The The as well as The Rolling Stones, The Mama's & The Papas, and more - all brought to life by Bozzio's unmistakable voice. The album also offers 3 original compositions - the dark and moody "Lipstick," the haunting title track "Dreaming" and the compelling "This Time" - that demonstrate Missing Persons' relevance to the modern electronic scene.

Listen to the first single, a wildly imaginative and infectious cover of Strawberry Alarm Clock's '60s classic "Incense And Peppermints":

Bozzio offers these thoughts on the making of the album saying "This was such an easy, breezy album to make, even though it's been a long time coming. I think fans will really appreciate the sultriness of this direction of the music and the honesty of the vocals."

Dreaming will be available on both CD and in a limited-edition PINK vinyl as well as on all digital platforms beginning March 20.

And watch for Bozzio's exciting, tell-all autobiography "Life Is So Strange" coming later this year!

Track List:

2. Lipstick

3. Dreaming

4. We Gotta Get Out Of This Place

5. Playing With Fire

6. Just What I Needed

7. This Is The Day

8. Love Will Tear Us Apart

9. Images Of Heaven

10. Incense And Peppermints

11. This Time