7Descent Releases New Single 'Prisoner'

"Prisoner" is about being captured and trapped by someone's love. That feeling of passion that one craves.

Jan. 27, 2023  

7Descent's new release "Prisoner" keeps you locked in with their rock sound along with their dirty but rich guitar solos. The rock group's new project brings back that 90s sound that is rare to hear on the radio nowadays. Click here to listen.

"Prisoner" is about being captured and trapped by someone's love. That feeling of passion that one craves. The long but intentional guitar solos in the song embodies that feeling. Carrying those notes long just like how much the singer is suffering: long and intensely.

Another interesting artist choice was the actual length of the song. In the age of songs that are now mostly less than 3 minutes, and listeners having such a short attention span, the band makes a choice to make this song at almost 5 minutes. This was a brave and strong choice but it works. The long duration of the song can be a representation of the overall message which is the feeling of helplessness and being trapped.

Lyrics such as "wrecking ball that broke my heart" and "I am shattered" emphasizes the feeling of pain. The torture and ache of feeling like there is no escape from the pain that love gives you. Further emphasizing the theme of helplessness is the line "I scream but there's no voice". This gives the listeners almost this uneasy feeling just how the singer feels. She is doing her best to get out of whatever this is yet she feels like a "prisoner" trapped in her sorrows. Towards the middle of the song, "I'm a prisoner" is repeated multiple times along with the guitar solo and big sounding drums to show the intensity of the situation. The intensity of the feeling of being trapped.

Connect with 7Descent: https://www.7descent.com/



Sam MacPherson Shares New Song Play Dumb Photo
Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'
Singer-songwriter and producer Sam MacPherson kicks off the new year with the release of his new song “Play Dumb.' Co-written by MacPherson, Mags Duval (The Highwomen, Nessa Barrett), and Adam Yaron (Faouzia, Christian French), the new offering is a delicate and gentle song about the struggle of moving on after a relationship dissolves.
Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single Magic Potion Photo
Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'
After closing out 2022 with Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do (Deluxe), which shot to #1 on Apple Music’s R&B Chart, and the direct support slot on Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind arena tour, Toosii is back with “Magic Potion,” a gritty, sensual track. Released via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records, “Magic Potion” is available now.
CASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENN Photo
CASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENN
Singer-songwriter Cassidy King releases a remix of her energetic and uplifting song “Matcha Tea.” Recorded in LA, the track depicts a relationship about feelings not reciprocated evenly. In the new version of the track, tech pop star WRENN adds a deeper layer with a verse portraying the role of the heartbreaker.
THE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline Date Photo
THE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline Date
The Lathums have announced their biggest headline show to date, performing at the iconic, open-air Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on Fri 30 June 2023. Tickets for the landmark show go on sale at 9.30am on Fri 3 February 2023. The Wigan four-piece return to Manchester’s 8,000 capacity amphitheatre as headliners.

