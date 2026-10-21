6LACK to Launch '6 FOR 6' Podcast Inspired by 'LOVE IS THE NEW GANGSTA'

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6LACK is expanding the world of his critically acclaimed album Love is the New Gangsta with '6LACK Presents: 6 for 6,' a new weekly podcast series in partnership with REVOLT. Across the first season's six episodes, the multi-platinum, five-time GRAMMY-nominated artist will sit down with a wide-ranging group of special guests for candid, thought-provoking conversations spanning music, television, and their lives beyond the spotlight.

The first episode premiered last Tuesday, Oct. 13, with actors Gail Bean and Isaiah John, who join 6LACK for a conversation about FX's 'The Drop: A Snowfall Saga' and finding their way through the entertainment industry. Catch the premiere episode of '6LACK Presents: 6 for 6' here:

For the second episode, he sat down with GRAMMY Award-winning artist and longtime friend Ambré to discuss the experiences that have shaped their respective creative journeys. The newly released conversation can be watched here:

Rounding out the lineup are Blxst, Jordan Ward, Mereba, and DDG.

'6LACK is giving fans more than an album. Through these six intimate conversations, he's inviting people deeper into the world of Love is the New Gangsta,' said Deon Graham, Chief Content Officer of REVOLT and Offscript Worldwide. 'At REVOLT, we want to give artists room to take creative risks and connect with audiences in unexpected ways. 6LACK is thinking differently about what an album experience can be. Our job is to back that vision and give it a bigger stage.'

'6LACK Presents: 6 for 6' arrives amid a banner year for 6LACK, whose Love is the New Gangsta earned widespread praise following its full-length release in May. In the months since, he's rolled out visuals for fan favorites including 'I Guess,' 'On Me' featuring Odeal, and 'All That Matters' with AZ Chike and Leon Thomas.

6LACK later followed the album with 'Everywhere At Once (Tour Talk),' a freestyle in which he reflected on the road ahead and assured fans he'll be back on tour soon. Now, with '6LACK Presents: 6 For 6,' one of R&B's most compelling voices is taking Love is the New Gangsta beyond the music, opening the door to intimate conversations with artists, actors, and creators whose stories intersect with his own.

About REVOLT

REVOLT is the leading youth culture multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear, and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends, and announcements within the Hip Hop world and culture at large. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. For further information, visit revolt.tv.





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