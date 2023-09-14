6AM MGMT to Present Stax of Wax at AMERICANAFEST

6A MGMT will be taking over Music City's famed venue, The Vinyl Lounge, on September 20th from 1-8pm.

Dubbed the STAX OF WAX Unofficial Showcase at AmericanaFest, 6A MGMT has gathered some of the best artists in Nashville for what will be an electric stage performance. The impressive lineup features fan-favorites like The Josephines, Revelry, The Comancheros, Osceola Brothers, The Damn Shames, Katrina Cain, Whitney Millerand DJ Amy Darling.

The unofficial showcase will take place at the 23rd annual AmericanaFest, which The New York Times has called "the coolest music scene today." The five-day festival brings together both fans and music industry professionals alike through seminars, panels, networking opportunities and intimate showcases.

Sponsored by the The Vinyl Lab, STAX OF WAX is a FREE, non-ticketed event. In addition to live music, STAX OF WAX will also feature some of Nashville's top pop-up vendors, celebrating the best of Americana from Texas, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

6A MGMT is an artist management company based in Austin, TX, with artists in Austin, Dallas, Nashville and Los Angeles.