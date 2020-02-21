5SOS Release New Single 'Old Me'

Today marks the premiere of "Old Me," the introspective new single from 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS). A falsetto-laced reflection on growth and forgiveness, the track is the latest release from 5SOS's new album C A L M, due out via Polydor Records on March 27.

Speaking on the new music, lead vocalist Luke Hemmings said: "Old me carries a youthful spirit and follows the narrative of a young persons life growing up, for better or for worse. Every decision we made, whether right or wrong, has led us to the men we are proud to be today. We were thrown into the public eye at a young age and gratefully had each other at a confusing time. Sometimes it's important we look back in order to appreciate the journey we've been on together"

5SOS's fourth studio album and first full-length for Interscope, C A L M is available for pre-order from all digital retailers HERE. Those who pre-order the album will instantly receive "Old Me" along with the previously released singles "Easier," "Teeth," and "No Shame." Check out the teaser trailer for C A L M HERE, and see below for the complete tracklist.

The band recently announced the North American leg of the No Shame 2020 Tour which will kick off with a trio of dates in Mexico. Ahead of arriving in the US, 5 Seconds Of Summer return to the UK for headline shows in May, including London's The SSE Wembley Arena. Their eagerly anticipated UK tour will follow a one-off intimate gig at Kingston's Pryzm, March 15th. Check out the tour itinerary HERE.

The only band (not vocal group) in chart history to see its first three studio albums enter the Billboard 200 at No. 1, 5SOS have sold more than 9.6 million equivalent album units and sold over two million concert tickets worldwide, with cumulative streams of their songs now surpassing seven billion. In addition, they've earned a number of prestigious accolades over the years, including an American Music Award, a People's Choice Award, two iHeartRadio Music Awards, eight MTV European Music Awards, five ARIA Awards, two APRA, and two MTV Video Music Awards.

Tracklist for C A L M by 5SOS

1. Red Desert

2. No Shame

3. Old Me

4. Easier

5. Teeth

6. Wildflower

7. Best Years

8. Not In The Same Way

9. Lover Of Mine

10. Thin White Lies

11. Lonely Heart

12. High

UK TOUR DATES

March 15 - Kingston, Pryzm

May 11 - Dublin, 3Arena

May 12 - Belfast, SSE Arena

May 14 - London, The SSE Arena Wembley

May 15 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

May 16 - Birmingham, Arena

May 18 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

May 20 - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

May 21 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena





