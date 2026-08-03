RAY GALLON TRIO to Bring Peter Washington, Kenny Washington to One Flight Up

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Pianist Ray Gallon is set to lead a trio with bassist Peter Washington and drummer Kenny Washington for a two-night engagement at ONE FLIGHT UP in New York City, with performances to include original compositions and jazz standards across two sets each evening.

Ray Gallon - piano

Peter Washington - bass

Kenny Washington - drums

Friday & Saturday, August 7-8, 2026

Sets 7:00 pm & 9:00 pm

ONE FLIGHT UP

108 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10006

Pianist Ray Gallon, a native New Yorker, has been a mainstay of the jazz scene for over three decades. Rooted in bebop and blues, his expressive, swinging playing, as well as his distinctive compositions, meld old and new into a fresh, original style. Mentored by legendary jazz pianists John Lewis, Jaki Byard, and Hank Jones, Ray has toured the world and/or recorded with a long list of jazz luminaries, including Ron Carter, Lionel Hampton, Art Farmer, George Adams, Les Paul, Benny Golson, and Wycliffe Gordon, and has appeared at gala events at the White House and the Kennedy Center with jazz legends Dizzy Gillespie, Milt Jackson, Sweets Edison, and Joe Williams. Ray has also accompanied many vocal greats, including Jon Hendricks, Sheila Jordan, Grady Tate, and Chaka Khan. Ray's highly acclaimed trio albums for Cellar Music each feature stellar rhythm sections: Grand Company with Maestro Ron Carter and Lewis Nash, and Make Your Move with David Wong and Kenny Washington. Both albums have been lauded by such jazz luminaries as Ahmad Jamal and Bill Charlap.

Bassist Peter Washington and drummer Kenny Washington are an iconic rhythm section, acclaimed for being one of the most prolific and telepathic bass-and-drum units in modern mainstream jazz. They have shared a vital musical partnership for 40 years and have appeared together on more than 75 recordings. Perhaps best known as the long-standing rhythm section team for the trios of Tommy Flanagan and Bill Charlap, Peter and Kenny continue, individually, to be among the most in-demand and influential musicians on their respective instruments. Their combined performing and recording résumés read as a veritable who's who of jazz legends, including Dizzy Gillespie, Milt Jackson, Art Blakey, Betty Carter, Johnny Griffin, Hank Jones, Cedar Walton, Ray Bryant, and Tony Bennett.

https://www.oneflightupjazz.com/

https://www.raygallon.com

Gallon, a native New Yorker who has performed for over three decades, has recorded and toured with musicians including Ron Carter, Lionel Hampton, Art Farmer, and Benny Golson, and has accompanied vocalists such as Jon Hendricks, Sheila Jordan, Grady Tate, and Chaka Khan.

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