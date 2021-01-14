552 Students Chosen to Take Part in Online Concert For Music In Our Schools Month

552 students from 50 states and territories were chosen to take part in the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) 2020 All-National Honor Ensembles (ANHE), Binghamton Homepage reports.

The virtual (ANHE) program took place on Thursday, January 7 - Saturday, January 9, 2021, and included several rehearsals with the 2020 ANHE Conductors, workshops with renown clinicians, and each ensemble created a final, recorded performance which will be premiered online.

The program also included a national college fair and mock auditions with instructional staff from the U.S. Army Music Program, U.S. Marine Corps Music Program, and Schmidt Vocal Arts.

The final performances will be streamed online during the National Association for Music Education's (NAfME) Music In Our Schools Month in March 2021.

Read more on Binghamton Homepage and learn more at https://nafme.org/programs/all-national-honor-ensembles/.