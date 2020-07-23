49 Winchester Announces New Album, Shares First Track 'Everlasting Lover'

The Album Will Be Released on October 2, 2020

Alt-country explosions 49 Winchester are slated for a thunderous return this fall with the release of their highly anticipated third album III, out October 2, 2020. Today, Americana Highways premiered the first track "Everlasting Lover," calling it "a soul stirring, unabashed love song" that leads the album with a warm and relatable message before more raucous numbers take charge.

Listen below!



Hailing from the deep hollers of southwest Virginia, the quintet boasts an honest and true brand of Appalachian soul that "[carries] on and [reinvents] the musical traditions of their region with a sound that is wholly and distinctively their own" (Americana Highways). On their latest release, the band resumes this mission with a diverse collection of both test-driven, crowd favorite tunes and some brand new ditties. A well balanced mixture of gutting confessionals ("Everlasting Lover," "Raleigh"), playful, twangy arrangements ("Long Hard Life," "It's A Shame"), and rowdy, boot stompin' anthems like "Get Clean," the record is perfectly suited for both a solo, meditative listening session or a quintessential driving soundtrack. Tying it all together is frontman and songwriter Isaac Gibson's memorable vocal tone, a fully realized, molasses-drenched raspiness that remains a standout in every song.



Drawing from over a half decade of touring experience, Gibson and co. offer a seasoned vantage with their forthcoming release, telling the tale of life between roadside motels and highway truck stops, with a few broken hearts along the way. The band's lucky #3, the new record steps confidently into the future with the help of producer Kenny Miles of the longstanding Kentucky outfit Wayne Graham, who brought a sonic depth and maturity to the project that the band proudly declares their best yet. Recorded between Fat Baby Studios in Whitesburg, KY and Classic Recording in Bristol, VA, III is steeped in the rich energy of the Appalachian Mountains, where the legacy of Jimmie Rodgers, The Carter Family, and many more COUNTRY MUSIC pioneers still kisses the landscape.



Poised to reach the masses this year with appearances at more than half a dozen festivals before the COVID-19 pandemic triggered an international live music standstill, 49 Winchester stands behind the new record, and remains hopeful that the music will stand out on its own in 2020. Still, the band is looking forward to sharing the fresh tracks with old fans and new, with the hopes of bringing them to a stage soon.



III from 49 Winchester is available for preorder now on Bandcamp, and will be released to all digital and streaming platforms on Friday, October 2, 2020. For more information, visit www.49winchester.com.

Related Articles View More Music Stories