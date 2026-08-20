Bangalore Choir Release PRISONER, Their Take on David Reece's ACCEPT Track

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Bangalore Choir have released their new album RAPID FIRE SUCCESSION: On Target Part II on BraveWords Records. MetalTalk describes the new album, 'Revives the spirit on '92, grunge be damned.' The single PRISONER was originally recorded by David Reece for the ACCEPT album EAT THE HEAT. ACCEPT are celebrating their 50th Anniversary in 2026. This version of PRISONER features Giles Lavery on background vocals. Giles Lavery is the lead vocalist for both ALCATRAZZ and WARLORD.

David Reece has long and complicated relationship with 'PRISONER,' originally recorded during his time fronting ACCEPT for the 1989 album Eat the Heat. In a 2024 interview, Reece singled out 'PRISONER' as his favorite track from the album, praising its lyrical story and Wolf Hoffmann's classical-influenced orchestration, while acknowledging the song's more commercial direction. When the opportunity later arose to revisit the track with Bangalore Choir for Rapid Fire Succession: On Target Part II, Reece saw a chance to approach 'PRISONER' differently. Speaking with Sleaze Roxx, he explained that the new recording strips away the keyboards and gives the song a heavier, more guitar-driven sound—bringing it closer to what he feels the song should have sounded like originally.

The album features three singles that hit #1 on the 97Underground.com radio and landed on 15 Top Albums of 2025 Lists.

David Reece speaking about all the radio success for his BraveWords Records album, 'I have had more radio on this release than I've had in years and I thank you for that, great work it's honestly been the best promotion I've had in years.'

RAPID FIRE SUCCESSION: On Target Part II Tracklisting

Act 1

01 How Does It Feel

02 Driver's Seat

03 Love And War

04 I Never Meant To

05 I'm Headed For

06 Bullet Train

07 Swimming With The Shark

08 The Light

Act 2

09 Prisoner

10 The Beauty

11 Sail On

12 Trouble With The Truth

13 Still The Same

14 Blinded By Fire In The Sky

15 Rock Of Ages

16 Mending Fences

Credits

David Reece: Vocals

Diego Pires: Lead and Rhythm Guitars

Eric Juris: Lead and Rhythm Guitars

Andy Susemihl: Lead, Rhythm Guitars & Backing Vocals

Mario Percudani: Lead, Rhythm Guitars & Backing Vocals

Riccardo Demarosi: Bass and Backing Vocals

Nello Savinelli: Drums

Guest appearances:

Jimmy Waldo: Keyboards

Ferdy Doernberg: Keyboards

Engineered by Riccardo Demorossi

Mixed and Mastered by Thomas Mergler @Tom's Soundranch

About David Reece

American singer David Reece first came to international prominence in the hard rock community joining Accept in 1987, replacing the iconic Udo Dirkschneider. With Accept he released the 'Eat The Heat' album in 1989, a record that while somewhat divisive within Accepts more die-hard European fanbase, has no shortage of acclaim in equal measure from the wider hard rock and AOR community. David's voice was a perfect fit for both the more streamlined American heavy rock direction the band wanted to pursue at the time and the Heavy Metal stylings that are still found in great abundance on the record. Thus, songs like Generation Clash and XTC fast became staples of late 80's rock radio and fan favorites to the present day.

After departing Accept in 1990 David wasted no time in forming Bangalore Choir, a band that would showcase his immense vocal talents combined with first rate songwriting. Released via Giant Records in 1992, the bands debut album 'On Target' has become an album held dear to lovers of melodic heavy rock the world over. Timing being everything, sadly the change of radio programming toward the then emerging Grunge movement halted a very promising young band from making the global impact it very well might have had if the album had arrived some years earlier.

David has gone on since to front many bands such as Bonfire, Wicked Sensation, EZ Livin' and more recently Iron Allies, but he has always felt there was unfinished business with Bangalore Choir, revisiting the project with the occasional release, which brings things up to date with the latest Bangalore Choir album.

About BraveWords Records

BraveWords Records has released albums by Crimson Glory, Alcatrazz, Bangalore Choir, Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse, The Chris Slade Timeline, Rhett Forrester and Rob Robbins, Prophets of Addiction, Jack Starr, ASKA and future releases from Storm Force, Airforce, Lillian Axe, Phil Soussan, Colin Peterik and a new Alcatrazz studio album.

The label was founded by Brian Adams, Giles Lavery, Tim Henderson and Michael Brandvold, who between them bring nearly 100 years of music industry experience to the roster, covering global distribution, publicity and media coverage, social media promotion and streaming opportunities.

BraveWords.com was launched in 2000 and has grown into a widely read heavy metal news site, with a team of global writers and photographers producing 24/7 news, features, reviews, audio and video content.

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