311 Announce 30th Anniversary Edition of Debut Album 'Music'

311 have announced an expanded & remastered re-issue of their classic debut album Music, due out September 29, to celebrate the album’s 30th anniversary.

Originally released in February 1993, Music features singles “Freak Out,” “Do You Right” (peaked at #27 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart), “Visit,” “My Stoney Baby” (featured in 2008’s Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay), and “Feels So Good.” The album was certified Gold by the RIAA in 1999 and peaked at #37 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart.



Released through Volcano Entertainment/Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, there will be two expanded vinyl versions of Music – featuring the fourteen original album tracks plus four bonus tracks of pre-production demos from 1992 made available on vinyl for the first time ever – are ready to pre-order now at here and here.

Fans can pre-save the 30th Anniversary Edition of Music now here.

“Hard to believe it’s been 30 years since our first studio record,” says drummer Chad Sexton. “We have decided to release a 30th Anniversary edition vinyl which includes extra tracks never released on vinyl before. These are pre-production album tracks that date back to 1992. A Pearl is the gemstone to celebrate 30-year anniversaries and in line with this concept we are introducing a Pearlized version of the album cover. We hope you enjoy this old classic as much as we did making this record.”

Upcoming 311 Tour Dates

June 29 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up

June 30 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up

July 1 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 19 – Clive, IA – Horizon Events Center^

September 20 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center^

September 21 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life*

September 23 – Hammond, IN – Horseshoe Hammond^

September 24 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino^

September 26 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory^

September 27 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre^

September 29 – La Vista, NE – The Astro Amphitheater^

September 30 – Wichita KS – WAVE^

October 1 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC^

October 4 – Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park^

October 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

October 7 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival*

October 8 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino**

October 22 – Pomona, CA – In-N-Out Burger’s 75th Anniversary Festival: Rock 2 Freedom*

* Festival appearance

^ With AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth

** With AWOLNATION

Photo Credit: Brian Bowen Smith