2nd Generation Wu Release 'New Generation'

When the birth of 2nd GENERATION WU (2GWU) was announced in late 2019 with the release of the stellar track "7.O.D.", the new legacy of Wu-Tang Clan got off to a huge start. Fronted by iNTeLL (son of U-God) and PXWER (son of Method Man), 2GWU woke up the Hip Hop world while exclaiming "God Made Everything Around Me".



Now with even more clarity, 2GWU is kicking off 2020 with a brand new single "New Generation," the second track to be released 2day - 2/20/20. A New Bap head banger with deep space overtones, the dark and eerie track recalls the atmospheric joints of Gravediggaz and even the spacey trip hop of Goldie and Tricky, while staying very close to Wu's musical past. Produced by YODI with the precision of an astronaut, the track features iNTeLL and PXWER winding verses around each other, making it clear that these two brothers have been doing this their whole lives and have immense lyrical chemistry.



"I met YODI thru Instagram and he appreciated my craft so much so, that he would send beat packs every week," explains iNTeLL of working with the producer. "He's one of a handful of super producers I've been working with for years but have yet to meet in person. After hearing this beat in a pile of other dope beats, I knew this one was special if it caught my ear."

Calling 2GWU's debut single "7.O.D." a "clever flip of the Wu's iconic single "C.R.E.A.M." by okayplayer, united iNTeLL and PXWER with their "Wu-Tang cousins" SUN GOD (son of Ghostface Killah) and Young Dirty Bastard (son of the late Old Dirty Bastard). Citing the excitement with this launch, HIPHOPDX joined in the praise, saying that 2GWU is "prepared to make an impact."



2nd Generation WU picks up their own torch, lit from their parents and blazes a trail all their own. With two tight tracks out that hearkens the glory days of hip hop and with more music to be announced shortly, 2GWU is keeping it real, just like when their fathers launched Wu.

So now, at the anniversary of their forefathers' 25th year, their time has come. These young kings have formed a perfect fusion of hip hop royalty. With more music getting prepared and an album planned for 2020 release, 2nd Generation WU is gearing up to take that torch and keep running. "The next phase is to deliver the album this year, then begin a tour we are planning" says iNTeLL. "Other than that, we're ready to get to work on stage and in front of the camera."



2nd Generation WU is iNTeLL and PXWER. "New Generation" and "7.O.D." are available via DSPs.





