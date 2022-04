2022 ASCAP Pop Music Awards Winners Announced

Recognizing the chart-topping songwriters, producers and publishers behind the biggest pop music hits of 2021, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) today announces the winners of the 2022 ASCAP Pop Music Awards.

Celebrating a year of record-breaking hits and fresh from three Grammy Award wins, Olivia Rodrigo adds ASCAP Pop Music Awards Songwriter of the Year to her growing collection of top industry accolades. Initially known for her quadruple-platinum, breakout single "drivers license," Rodrigo continued her meteoric rise with Sour, breaking Spotify records while becoming the first artist to chart three songs from a debut album simultaneously in the Billboard Top 100's top 10. The pop superstar takes home the top ASCAP honor -her first ASCAP Award ever- recognizing her megahits "deja vu," "drivers license" and "good 4 u" and will accept the award in an exclusive video on @ASCAP social media.

As one of the longest-charting Billboard Hot 100 hits of all time, "Levitating" receives ASCAP Pop Music Awards Song of the Year. The multi-platinum hit was written by ASCAP songwriters Clarence Coffee Jr., Sarah Hudson, DaBaby, Stephen "Koz" Kozmeniuk and Dua Lipa and published by Baby Jesus Publishing, Best Coffee in Town, Italians Do It Better, Kobalt Music Publishing, Nyan King Music, Prescription Songs, Sony Music Publishing, South Coast Music Group LLC, Universal Music Publishing Group, Unsub Pub LLC and Warner Chappell Music.

ASCAP Pop Music Awards Publisher of the Year goes to Sony Music Publishing. The publishing powerhouse takes home the prestigious recognition for its contributions to pop music in 2021 with top songs including "Arcade," "Back in Blood," "Beers and Sunshine," "drivers license," "Kiss Me More," "Peaches," "RAPSTAR" and more.

As part of the festivities, ASCAP Experience will host a special ASCAP Pop Music Awards session on @ASCAP Instagram Live. On Wednesday, April 13, chart-topping songwriters Tommy Brown and Mr. Franks will discuss their ASCAP award-winning songs "34+35," "positions" and "pov" (all performed by Ariana Grande) and "Holy" (performed by Justin Bieber), moderated by Republic Records Co-President Wendy Goldstein. The session begins at 4PM ET/ 1PM PT. More information on ASCAP Experience is available here.

The ASCAP Pop Music Awards honor the songwriters and publishers of the most performed songs of the past year in pop music. The winning songs are determined by data for terrestrial and satellite radio and for actual programmed and on-demand audio streams that is provided by Luminate (formerly P-MRC Data) in accordance with ASCAP's publicly available rules.

ASCAP POP MUSIC AWARD WINNERS LIST 2022

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Olivia Rodrigo

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Levitating"

Writers: Clarence Coffee Jr., Sarah Hudson, DaBaby, Stephen "Koz" Kozmeniuk, Dua Lipa

Publishers: Baby Jesus Publishing, Best Coffee in Town, Sony Music Publishing, Italians Do It Better, Kobalt Music Publishing, Nyan King Music, Prescription Songs, South Coast Music Group LLC, Universal Music Publishing Group, Unsub Pub LLC, Warner Chappell Music

PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR

Sony Music Publishing

Most Performed Songs

34+35

Writers:TOMMY BROWN, MR. FRANKS, ARIANA GRANDE, VICTORIA MONÉT, SCOTT NICHOLSON

Publishers: AVEX USA SONGS, BMG, GRANDARIMUSIC, KiiD, RESERVOIR, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, CHAMPAGNE THERAPY MUSIC GROUP, UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP, VICTORIA MONÉT MUSIC PUBLISHING

ARCADE

Writers: WOUTER HARDY, WILL KNOX, DUNCAN LAURENCE

Publishers: RED BRICK SONGS, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING

B.S.

Writers: BIG SEAN, BRIAN WARFIELD

Publishers: BRIAN'S PIGGY BANK, I AM HER PUBLISHING, MY LAST PUBLISHING, UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC

BACK IN BLOOD

Writers: LIL DURK, LONTRELL "POOH SHIESTY" WILLIAMS

Publishers: ANGELOOTF MUSIC, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING

BEAUTIFUL MISTAKES

Writers: JACOB "JKASH" HINDLIN

Publishers: KOBALT MUSIC PUBLISHING, PRESCRIPTION SONGS, RAP KINGPIN MUSIC

BEERS AND SUNSHINE

Writers: J.T. HARDING, JOSH OSBORNE, DARIUS RUCKER

Publishers: DETROIT RECORDS AND TAPES, GROWING MUSIC PUBLISHING, SMACKBORNE MUSIC, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC

BEST FRIEND

Writers: DR. LUKE, THERON THOMAS

Publishers: BMG, JIM DADDY SMOKE YA, KASZ MONEY PUBLISHING, KOBALT MUSIC PUBLISHING

BREAKING UP WAS EASY IN THE 90'S

Writers: ZACH CROWELL, JOSH OSBORNE

Publishers: KYLER'S KINDA NIGHT, ROUND HILL SONGS , BETWEEN THE PINES, SMACKBORNE MUSIC, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, SPIRIT MUSIC NASHVILLE, UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP

CALLING MY PHONE

Writers: BRENDAN WALSH

Publishers: SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING

DÁKITI

Writers: MORA, JHAY CORTEZ

Publishers: A MILLION DOLLAR DREAM, RSM PUBLISHING, UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC

DAMAGE

Writers: JIMMY "JAM" HARRIS, TERRY LEWIS

Publishers: KOBALT MUSIC PUBLISHING

deja vu

Writers: ANNIE CLARK, DANIEL NIGRO, OLIVIA RODRIGO

Publishers: DANIEL LEONARD NIGRO MUSIC, SONGS OF HIPGNOSIS, LIV LAF LUV, NAIL POLISH MANIFESTO MUSIC, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING

drivers license

Writers: DANIEL NIGRO, OLIVIA RODRIGO

Publishers: DANIEL LEONARD NIGRO MUSIC, LIV LAF LUV, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING

FAMOUS FRIENDS

Writers: COREY CROWDER

Publishers: BIG CROWD PUBLISHING, GEORGIA SONG VIBEZ, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC

FOR THE NIGHT

Writers: JESS JACKSON, LIL BABY, DaBABY

Publishers:BABY JESUS PUBLISHING, JKSN PUBLISHING, QUALITY CONTROL MUSIC, SOUTH COAST MUSIC GROUP LLC, UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, WOLF PACK GLOBAL MUSIC PUBLISHING

good 4 u

Writers: JOSH FARRO, DANIEL NIGRO, OLIVIA RODRIGO, HAYLEY WILLIAMS

Publishers: BUT FATHER, I JUST WANT TO SING MUSIC, DANIEL LEONARD NIGRO MUSIC, LIV LAF LUV, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC

GOOD TIME

Writers: ANNA MOON, JOSHUA MURTY, MARK TRUSSELL

Publishers: ANNA MOON PUBLISHING, FUTURE HEARTBEAT PUBLISHING, JOSHUA MURTY PUBLISHING, MARK TRUSSELL MUSIC, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC

HAPPY ANYWHERE

Writers: MATT JENKINS, JOSH OSBORNE

Publishers: TAPE ROOM MUSIC, COMBUSTION MUSIC, DOWNTOWN MUSIC PUBLISHING, SEEKER MUSIC, KOBALT MUSIC PUBLISHING, SMACKSongs, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, WHO WANTS TO BUY MY PUBLISHING

HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY

Writers: SEVN THOMAS, VARREN WADE

Publishers: CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING

HOLY

Writers: JUSTIN BIEBER, TOMMY BROWN, MR. FRANKS

Publishers: AVEX USA SONGS, BIEBER TIME PUBLISHING, BMG, RESERVOIR, CHAMPAGNE THERAPY MUSIC GROUP, UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP

INDUSTRY BABY

Writers: NICK LEE

Publishers: ATLAS MUSIC PUBLISHING, SUMOWHALEBOY

JUST THE WAY

Writers: KEVIN BARD, NOLAN SIPE

Publishers: KEVIN BARD MUSIC, MARGETTS ROAD MUSIC, NOLAN W SIPE MUSIC, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING

KISS ME MORE

Writers: DR. LUKE, STEVE KIPNER, GERARD POWELL, TERRY SHADDICK

Publishers: SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, FLOATING WORLD MUSIC, KASZ MONEY PUBLISHING, KOBALT MUSIC PUBLISHING, TRISM

LADY

Writers: BRETT YOUNG

Publishers: CALIVILLE PUBLISHING, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, BIG MACHINE MUSIC

LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN

Writers: CHRISTOPHER "BRODY" BROWN

Publishers: NINE LIVES LATER, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC

LEMONADE

Writers: DONNY "DIZZY" FLORES, NAV, ALEC WIGDAHL

Publishers: ARTIST PUBLISHING GROUP, BMG, Clean Face Music, IT'S ONLY ABOUT MUSIC LLC, KOBALT MUSIC PUBLISHING, WERUNITEMPIRE, WIGDAHL PUBLISHING

LONELY

Writers: JUSTIN BIEBER, FINNEAS O'CONNELL

Publishers: BIEBER TIME PUBLISHING, KOBALT MUSIC PUBLISHING, LAST FRONTIER, UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP

LONG LIVE

Writers: COREY CROWDER, DAVID GARCIA

Publishers: 4THEKIDZ MUSIC, BIG CROWD PUBLISHING, GEORGIA SONG VIBEZ, SPIRIT MUSIC NASHVILLE, THE VAULT MUSIC, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC

MADE FOR YOU

Writers: NEIL MEDLEY

Publishers: MOJO MUSIC AND MEDIA, SON OF A CARL MUSIC

MY EX'S BEST FRIEND

Writers: TRAVIS BARKER

Publishers: BEAT POET MUSIC, BMG

NOBODY

Writers: DYLAN SCOTT

Publishers: CURB SONGS

ON ME

Writers: LIL BABY, AMMAN NURANI

Publishers: LUSH MUSIC, QUALITY CONTROL MUSIC, UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP, WOLF PACK GLOBAL MUSIC PUBLISHING

PEACHES

Writers: LOUIS BELL, JUSTIN BIEBER, FELISHA KING HARVEY, MATTHEW SEAN LEON, AARON SIMMONDS, KEAVAN YAZDANI

Publishers: BIEBER TIME PUBLISHING, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP

positions

Writers: SHERIE, BRIAN KILLAH B BATES, TOMMY BROWN, MR. FRANKS, ARIANA GRANDE

Publishers: AVEX USA SONGS, BMG, GRANDARIMUSIC, PAPER SANDCASTLES PUBLISHING, RESERVOIR, SONGS OF PEER LTD, CHAMPAGNE THERAPY MUSIC GROUP, UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC

pov

Writers: TOMMY BROWN, MR. FRANKS, ARIANA GRANDE

Publishers: AVEX USA SONGS, BMG, GRANDARIMUSIC, RESERVOIR, CHAMPAGNE THERAPY MUSIC GROUP, UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP

PUT YOUR RECORDS ON

Writers: JOHN BECK, STEVE CHRISANTHOU

Publishers: PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC, UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP

RAPSTAR

Writers: POLO G, SHANE "MURDA BEATZ" LINDSTROM

Publishers: SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC

SAVE YOUR TEARS

Writers: AHMAD "BELLY" BALSHE, OSCAR HOLTER, JASON "DaHEALA" QUENNEVILLE, MAX MARTIN, ABEL "THE WEEKND" TESFAYE

Publishers: BOTA MUSIC PUBLISHING, KOBALT MUSIC PUBLISHING, UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC

SINGLE SATURDAY NIGHT

Writers: ASHLEY GORLEY

Publishers: CALEB'S COLLEGE FUND, ROUND HILL SONGS

STARTING OVER

Writers: CHRIS STAPLETON

Publishers: I WROTE THESE SONGS, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC

STAY

Writers: JUSTIN BIEBER

Publishers: BIEBER TIME PUBLISHING, UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP

TELEPATÍA

Writers: MANU, KALI UCHIS

Publishers: CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING, KOBALT MUSIC PUBLISHING, LARAMERCY MUSIC PUBLISHING COMPANY, MAGNUSPUBLISHING, THESE ARE SONGS OF PULSE

THEREFORE I AM

Writers: BILLIE EILISH, FINNEAS O'CONNELL

Publishers: DRUP, KOBALT MUSIC PUBLISHING, LAST FRONTIER, UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP

UP

Writers: CARDI B, FOURTEE CRAWFORD , JAMES "DJ SwanQo" STEED

Publishers: GALIXEE MANAGEMENT, GIANT TAC PUBLISHING, SONGS OF PEER LTD, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, WASHPOPPIN INC, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, WORLD LEADERS

WHAT'S YOUR COUNTRY SONG

Writers: ASHLEY GORLEY

Publishers: CALEB'S COLLEGE FUND, ROUND HILL SONGS

WHAT YOU KNOW BOUT LOVE

Writers: ELGIN "GINUWINE" LUMPKIN, TROY OLIVER

Publishers: JAEDON CHRISTOPHER PUBLISHING, MILK CHOCOLATE FACTORY, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING

willow

Writers: AARON DESSNER

Publishers: INGRID STELLA MUSIC, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING

WITHOUT YOU

Writers: BILLY WALSH

Publishers: UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP, WMMW PUBLISHING

YOU'RE MINES STILL

Writers: NATE RHOADS

Publishers: WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC