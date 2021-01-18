2021 Mile 0 Fest Key West Reveals Second Round of Artists

Today, OhWook! Productions announced the second round of artists confirmed for the 4th Annual Mile 0 Fest Key West, scheduled for April 27 - May 1, 2021. The impressive list of additions includes Kevin Fowler, John Moreland, Kylie Frey, S.G. Goodman, Drew Kennedy, Josh Grider, Holly Beth, Lucas Jagneaux, Wight Lighters, Raina Cobb, Jonny Burke and Chloe-Beth with more announcements to come.

Founded in 2017, Mile 0 Fest Key West brings the best of Americana and Red Dirt Music to the island paradise for five days of full-band performances, acoustic jam sessions and songwriter swaps from over sixty legendary, established, and emerging artists. Previously announced artists for this year's festival include Lucinda Williams, Blackberry Smoke, Randy Rogers Band, Pat Green and Shovels & Rope. Additionally, the festival will host an array of local food vendors, clothing, art, jewelry and more.

"After many months of isolation and very little (if any) live music, we are really excited to bring the destination music experience back to the fans," says Kyle Carter, Founder & CEO of Mile 0 Fest. "The early response we've had from our attendees has been overwhelming and we're looking forward to getting back to spreading good vibes through great live music."

This year's festival will adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines as set forth by the city of Key West, Florida including a drastically reduced audience capacity, contact-free credentials and cashless point of sale systems, sanitizing stations and more. "We've been incredibly proactive in the planning phase for this year's event. We live here in Key West, have other day-to-day businesses here and we're dealing with issues such as distancing, sanitation and cleanliness every day in those operations," explains Carter. "We cut ticket availability by more than 1,000 passes for 2021. These actions and other safety protocols we have planned will allow us to safely gather and provide appropriate space between concertgoers should we need to at that time. As always, the safety and security of our city residents, fellow businesses, Mile 0 guests, artists, staff and the hundreds of others who make the magic happen are of the highest priority."

Mile O Fest has become a national leader in the festival-destination arena, specifically excelling in the boutique category. Past year's artist performances have included Jason Isbell, Cody Jinks, Whiskey Myers, Trampled By Turtles, Robert Earl Keen and more. The festival boasts a ticket sold in all fifty states and has built a reputation among not only attendees but the artists for their unwavering dedication to hospitality and quality entertainment. The Festival has traditionally been scattered across the island at the many venues Key West is known for the World over, but 2021's show will be reimagined to include mostly larger, outdoor spaces where event organizers can safely spread attendees out; good thing for those lucky enough to get a ticket, the weather in Key West in April is simply spectacular.

Mile O Fest has been called the "can't miss" event of the year in Key West. It's an opportunity to see the superstars, old-school favorites and to find new acts that are yet to be discovered."

There are currently a limited number of festival packages and passes still available for purchase. Please click here for more information.