2021 ACM Entertainer Of The Year Luke Bryan Announces 'Proud To Be Right Here' Tour

Newly crowned 2021 ACM Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan, who has performed for more than 12 million fans in his past headline tours, has announced that he will launch his PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE TOUR on July 8 in Syracuse, New York. Special guests are Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack and Runaway June along with DJ Rock.

"There is nothing more gratifying about writing and recording music than getting to play it live for the fans. There's several songs off my new album that I've never performed live" shared Luke. "I can't believe this moment is nearly here when we get to hop on the tour bus and roll into towns across America and get back to doing what we do best. What we live to do!"

New concert dates on the schedule will be available for presale to Luke's fan club, the Nut House, on Tuesday, April 27 and on sale to the public beginning Friday, April 30 at 10AM local time at www.lukebryan.com. Tickets previously purchased will be honored on the newly reschedule dates as indicated below *. For more information on the fan club visit https://nuthouse.lukebryan.com/all-access-pass.

Luke's PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE TOUR announcement comes a day after his Crash My Playa 2022 concert vacation event set for January 19-22, 2022 sold-out due to record-breaking demand from returning event alumni and Luke's fans through pre-sale access. The sell-out is the event's fastest in its seven-year history.

Lipton Iced Tea is the official sponsor of the PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE TOUR. CITI is the official presale credit card and as such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, April 28 at 10AM local time until Thursday, April 29 at 10PM local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Live Nation is the official tour promoter.

2021 PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE TOUR DATES:

July 8 Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 9 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

July 10 Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

July 16 Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre *

July 17 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

July 18 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July 22 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center *

July 23 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 24 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 30 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

July 31 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf *

Aug 5 Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Aug 6 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug 7 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug 8 Philadelphia, PA - BB&T Pavilion

Aug 12 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug 13 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 14 Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater *

Aug 19 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug 20 Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Aug 21 Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 27 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Aug 28 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug 29 Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater *

Sept 3 Welch, MN - Treasure Island Amphitheater

Sept 23 San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept 24 Phoenix, AZ - AK-Chin Pavilion

Sept 30 Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct 1 Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct 2 Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Oct 8 Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center *

Oct 9 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct 10 Sacramento, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct 14 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct 15 Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center *

Oct 16 San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater *

*indicates concerts that have been rescheduled to these dates

Dylan Scott on all dates except July 8-18

Caylee Hammack on all dates through August 14

Runaway June on all dates beginning August 19

DJ Rock on all dates

Proud To Be Right Here Tour Playlist

Luke wrapped 2020 as Billboard's Top Country Artist of the 2010s by reigning on their charts with 11 #1s on the Hot Country Songs chart and nine #1s on the Top Country Albums chart during the last decade. Since his debut in 2009, Luke has garnered 26 #1 hits and has more RIAA certified digital singles than any other country artist with 54.5 million. Luke has also tallied 14.6 Billion streams, 12.5 million albums sold with four Platinum albums, two 4x-Platinum albums, seven RIAA certified albums, 22 Platinum singles and 12 Multi-Platinum singles. Luke's seven headline concert tours have played for 12 million fans including 36 stadium concerts, 11 Farm Tours, six years of Spring Break shows and six sold-out Crash My Playa concert events.

He was recognized as a CMT Artist of the Year six consecutive times, was named the Entertainer of the Year by the Academy of Country Music three times! and the Country Music Association twice. He was honored as a NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year. In total Luke has won over 40 music awards including seven ACM awards including his honor as the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, two CMA awards, an iHeart and a Teen Choice award and more. Luke was also named the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck and he was recently honored by the Country Radio Broadcasters as the Artist Humanitarian Award recipient in 2021.

Luke has returned to the judges table, along with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, for the fourth season of American Idol on ABC.

On April 9, Luke released a deluxe version of his #1, RIAA gold certified album BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE (Deluxe Edition) with six NEW songs to add to the album's original 10 tracks.

Visit www.LukeBryan.com for more information.