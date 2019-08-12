2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS to Broadcast Live From the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

The "2020 Billboard Music Awards" will broadcast live from The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas o n Wednesday, April 29 At 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The "2019 Billboard Music Awards" aired on May 1 and easily won the night vs. the Big 4 network competition. The show averaged a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.0 million viewers, according to "live plus same day" ratings from Nielsen Media Research, to deliver NBC's top-rated in-season Wednesday in 18-49, excluding Olympics, since Dec. 7, 2016.

A host and musical performers will be announced at a later date.

The "2020 Billboard Music Awards" is produced by dick clark productions.





