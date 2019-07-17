2019 Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition Winners Announced

The 2019 Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition has awarded the top prize to songwriters Matt Corby and Dann Hume for the emotive and richly melodic song 'Miracle Love.'

Courtesy of APRA AMCOS, Alberts and BMG, Corby and Hume will share the $50,000 cash prize, the largest first place prize for any songwriting competition in the world.

Upon winning, songwriter and producer Hume said, "This song was a special one for Matt and I, one of the first songs we wrote together after a few years between his albums. No idea what would come, when it was finished it felt like it had always existed and we just happen to find it buried in the backyard studio of his house."

Hume and Corby added, "We are so grateful that such a positive song burrowed into the hearts and ears of our peers and genuinely humbled by this moment."

'Miracle Love' is a standout track from Corby's acclaimed second album Rainbow Valley, which debuted at #4 on the ARIA Album Chart last November. But it took a little bit of time for Corby to be convinced of the song's merits, and after days of re-working it with producer and co-writer Hume, Corby said in an interview with triple j, "I couldn't deny that it made me feel really good."

Corby has just returned to Australia from touring overseas and will be performing at this weekend's Splendour in the Grass Festival.

The competition's $10,000 2nd place prize, furnished by AMPAL (Australasian Music Publishers Association), goes to Grammy-nominated, LA-based songwriter and 2019 APRA Songwriter of the Year honouree Sarah Aarons for her entry 'The Middle,' a worldwide smash performed by Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey.

In 3rd place and the winner of $5,000 courtesy of Aon is Brisbane's Sahara Beckwith 'Here We Go Again' a song the award-winning independent artist wrote with producer Tony Buchen.

'Here We Go Again' pushed Beck in a new direction and today she said, "To have been acknowledged in this way for an art form, for something that I love and have put so much of my time and energy into - it is the highest honour. In the time Tony and I worked together he pushed me harder than anyone had before and I'm so proud of what we have created together. This prize will allow me to continue to write and produce more of my music."

In the second year that the $5,000 Unpublished prize has been awarded, 21-year old Melbourne singer-songwriter Kaiit takes out the honour for 'Miss Shiney,' which she co-wrote with Michael Lee Chan, Mohamed Komba, Vincent Goodyer and Nicholas Martin.

The fast-rising artist is on a hot streak following performances at Golden Plains and Dark Mofo, being honoured with the Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent at The Age Music Victoria Awards, and her appearance at Zane Lowe's Beats One ARIA Week showcase.

"So thankful to have won this award for literally MY WORDS; words on things I have gone through, felt, needed to express, and being recognised for that, I'm so appreciative," said Kaiit, upon winning the honour for the best song by an entrant not signed with a music publisher.

The winning songs were narrowed down from the top 40 finalist shortlist and an overall pool of 3,683 entries from 48 countries, by a panel of songwriters and music industry judges from media, publishing, labels, and music streaming services. See below for full list.

In 2019, songwriters worldwide collectively raised $184,150 for Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy? Australia (NRMTA) via their $50 entry fee per song.

All money raised goes directly to fund the organisation's transformative programs, and in ten years of the competition's existence, entrants have contributed over $1.2 million.

Named after the iconic songwriters and founding members of The Easybeats, Harry Vanda and the late George Young, the competition raises funds for NRMTA and its work with children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities, autism, trauma, illness, dementia, behaviour disorders and learning difficulties.



The complete winners' details are:

Corby and Hume join previous winners of this prestigious competition: Amy Shark (2018), Gretta Ray (2016), Husky Gawenda (2014), Isabella Manfredi (2013), Kimbra Johnson (2011) and Megan Washington (2009).

1st Place - $50,000: Miracle Love



Matt Corby and Dann Hume (BMG obo Rocky Lane Music

and Sony/ATV Music Publishing)

2nd Place - $10,000: The Middle



Sarah Aarons (Published by Sony/ATV Music Publishing)

3rd Place - $5,000: Here We Go Again



Sahara Beck (Unpublished)

Unpublished Prize - $5,000: Miss Shiney



Kaiit (Unpublished)



The Top 40 Finalist playlist is streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.





