1NONLY Releases Catchy New Single 'Toolie Beam' Featuring Pouya

The track was released via Warner Records.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

Ready to ignite this summer, emerging artist 1nonly unleashes a hypnotic, haunting, and hard-hitting new single entitled “TOOLIE BEAM” featuring Pouya today. Listen via Warner Records.

The track synthesizes industrial overtones, thick bass, jarring squeals, and apocalyptic flows into a future-facing gothic hip-hop dreamscape. 1nonly’s guttural delivery barely cracks a whisper as he warns, “I’m riding round with this TOOLIE BEAM.” Meanwhile, Miami underground phenomenon and fellow audio insurgent Pouya rolls through with an equally insidious assist.

About the track, 1nonly shares, “I’ve been telling my fans and family that my music was going to get more real with each and every drop. I’m committed to that. I’ve spent hundreds of hours in the studio, with a lot of different producers, and artists, looking for a bigger sound that represents what I’m capable of as an artist. I’m looking for my tre flip. This is it. I’ve been listening to Pouya for years, now we have TOOLIE BEAM. Next we’re on the same stage in Miami Rolling Loud. “  

It lands in the wake of “Split.” The latter has already reeled in 3.5 million Spotify streams and 509K YouTube views on the visualizer.

1nonly has achieved unprecedented success on his own terms. Thus far, he has gathered 1 billion global streams and counting in addition to averaging over 5.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Next month, he will tear up at the stage at Rolling Loud Miami 2023 on Saturday July 22!

This year, he has set the game ablaze with “Split” and "GHOSTKILLA" [with Jasiah]. Last November, he dropped the Homesick EP highlighted by “Mine” and “Step Back!” alongside New Zealand rapper-producer SXMPRA. 1nonly built on that momentum by unleashing “Leave.” Earlier this spring, he completed his first-ever Spotify Stages tour which saw the rapper bring his frenetic energy to crowds all over.

Stay tuned for more music and surprises from 1nonly.

Photo ﻿Credit: Travis Shinn



