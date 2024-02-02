1999 Write the Future Release 'Steakface' Ft. Phum Viphurit & Masiwei

Music collective 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE continues their run of new singles with “STeAKFACe,” featuring Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit and Chinese rapper Masiwei.

Out now via 88rising and RCA Records, the groove-laden single fuses retro-influenced production with each artist's signature styles, juxtaposing Phum Viphurit's melodic vocals with Masiwei's slick lyricism. Blending English and Mandarin, “STeAKFACe” marks the latest in a streak of genre-blurring releases.

Named by Hypebeast as “a group to keep an eye on” and with HotNewHipHop declaring to “start putting this music collective on your radar,” 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE have become a project to watch.

Initially kicking off in December with “MiNt cHoCoLaTe” featuring BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, and Conway The Machine, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE followed suit by tapping alt singer-songwriter Eyedress for "rUN tHE FaDE," Rich Brian and Rick Ross for “LiGhT rAiLs,” and Warren Hue and Offset for “SLOPES.”

Last week, the collective teamed up with 88rising artist Rich Brian once again, this time with Cuco joining on “silence STArEs me down,” a uniquely mesmerizing track, with its airy rhythm and mellow instrumental seamlessly complementing both Cuco's laid-back vocals and Brian's heavy-hitting bars.

A new expansive experience featuring music, content, and more, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE are set to release their highly anticipated forthcoming project soon. Stay tuned for more information.