1999 Write the Future Release 'Steakface' Ft. Phum Viphurit & Masiwei

The single features Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit and Chinese rapper Masiwei.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 1 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
Listen: Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen & More Sing on the HAZBIN HOTEL Photo 2 Listen: Hear Christian Borle, Alex Brightman Sing In HAZBIN HOTEL
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release Photo 3 MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

1999 Write the Future Release 'Steakface' Ft. Phum Viphurit & Masiwei

Music collective 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE continues their run of new singles with “STeAKFACe,” featuring Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit and Chinese rapper Masiwei.

Out now via 88rising and RCA Records, the groove-laden single fuses retro-influenced production with each artist's signature styles, juxtaposing Phum Viphurit's melodic vocals with Masiwei's slick lyricism. Blending English and Mandarin, “STeAKFACe” marks the latest in a streak of genre-blurring releases.

Named by Hypebeast as “a group to keep an eye on” and with HotNewHipHop declaring to “start putting this music collective on your radar,” 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE have become a project to watch.

Initially kicking off in December with MiNt cHoCoLaTe featuring BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, and Conway The Machine, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE followed suit by tapping alt singer-songwriter Eyedress for "rUN tHE FaDE," Rich Brian and Rick Ross for LiGhT rAiLs,” and Warren Hue and Offset for SLOPES.”

Last week, the collective teamed up with 88rising artist Rich Brian once again, this time with Cuco joining on silence STArEs me down,” a uniquely mesmerizing track, with its airy rhythm and mellow instrumental seamlessly complementing both Cuco's laid-back vocals and Brian's heavy-hitting bars.

A new expansive experience featuring music, content, and more, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE are set to release their highly anticipated forthcoming project soon. Stay tuned for more information.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Iconic Entertainer Charo is Coming To Queens Theatre For One Night Only Photo
Iconic Entertainer Charo is Coming To Queens Theatre For One Night Only

Iconic entertainer Charo brings her high energy performance to Queens Theatre for one night only. Known for her flamenco guitar skills and bubbly personality, Charo has captivated audiences for decades. Don't miss this unforgettable show on March 2nd.

2
Jada Kingdom Whats Up (Big Buddy) Garners 1 Million+ Views Photo
Jada Kingdom 'What's Up (Big Buddy)' Garners 1 Million+ Views

'What's Up (Big Buddy),' a single derived from the Dancehall Dutty Money Riddim produced by Jamaican hit-maker Rvssian (Vybz Kartel, Sean Paul), has received worldwide recognition as it stands within the Top 20 slot via iTunes Top 100 Reggae Songs charts. The track was recently spotlighted via NYLON.

3
Humbird Announces Full-Length Album Right On Photo
Humbird Announces Full-Length Album 'Right On'

Produced by Shane Leonard and featuring regular contributors Pat Keen (bass, synth, percussion) and Pete Quirsfeld (drums and percussion), Right On was tracked live to tape over the course of two muggy weeks in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The majority of the songs showcase the locked-in rock trio, a progression from the contemplative folk.

4
Video: Gia Woods Shares Your Engine Music Video With EUPHORIA Star Photo
Video: Gia Woods Shares 'Your Engine' Music Video With EUPHORIA Star

Queer pop artist Gia Woods shares the music video for the title track of her recently released EP Your Engine. Sultry, sexy, and bold, the 'Your Engine' music video finds Gia owning and celebrating her identity through her unapologetically sensual physicality and provocative fashion choices. Watch the new music video now!

More Hot Stories For You

Iconic Entertainer Charo is Coming To Queens Theatre For One Night OnlyIconic Entertainer Charo is Coming To Queens Theatre For One Night Only
Jada Kingdom 'What's Up (Big Buddy)' Garners 1 Million+ ViewsJada Kingdom 'What's Up (Big Buddy)' Garners 1 Million+ Views
Humbird Announces Full-Length Album 'Right On'Humbird Announces Full-Length Album 'Right On'
Video: Gia Woods Shares 'Your Engine' Music Video Featuring EUPHORIA Star Chloe CherryVideo: Gia Woods Shares 'Your Engine' Music Video Featuring EUPHORIA Star Chloe Cherry

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE Video
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
WICKED