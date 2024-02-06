1999 Write the Future Announces Debut Album 'hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚:'

The album will be out this Friday, February 9.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

1999 Write the Future Announces Debut Album 'hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚:'

New music collective 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE announces their debut album hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚:, out this Friday, February 9 via 88rising and RCA Records. Boasting A-list features across 24 songs, the project pulls back the curtain on 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE'S anachronistic lore while capturing 90's era SoCal culture through the lens of childhood nostalgia and wonder. Presave hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚: HERE.

Along with the announcement, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE today released their latest single “LONG in the tOOth” (feat. Pos of De La Soul & The Budos Band) by legendary hip hop group De La Soul & Indonesian rapper Warren Hue. The brassy, bass-heavy track weaves the inimitable swagger of De La Soul together with Hue's punchy rhymes to create another triumphant, hip-hop-heavy gem in the 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE oeuvre. Listen to “LONG in the tOOth” HERE.

Out now are 15 songs from 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, exclusively in NBA 2K24. NBA 2K24 players have been the first to hear these genre-blurring tracks from the new music collective for over two weeks before launching on global streaming platforms.

Named by Hypebeast as “a group to keep an eye on” and with HotNewHipHop declaring to “start putting this music collective on your radar,” 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE have become a project to watch. Initially kicking off in December with “MiNt cHoCoLaTe” featuring BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, and Conway The Machine, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE followed suit by tapping alt singer-songwriter Eyedress for “rUN tHE FaDE,” Rich Brian and Rick Ross for “LiGhT rAiLs,” Warren Hue and Offset for “SLOPES,” Rich Brian and Cuco for “silence STArEs me down” and Phum Viphurit and Masiwei for “STeAKFACe.”

See below for full hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚: tracklisting. More on from 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE and 88rising soon.



