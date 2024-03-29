1999 Write The Future Releases New Single 'Pump It Up Ε=┌(^_^)┘'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Today, music collective 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE has released their latest single, “Pump It Up ε=┌(^_^)┘” featuring Indonesian rap powerhouse, singer and producer Rich Brian and current it-girl rapper TiaCorine via 88rising and RCA Records.

The brand new track comes on the heels of the highly-successful release of 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE's debut album hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚:. Utilizing a steady, pulsating beat along with electronic background synths to drive the track forward, “Pump It Up ε=┌(^_^)┘” showcases the innate talent of both rap virtuosos through their impressive breath work and cadence. An inherent club banger, “Pump It Up ε=┌(^_^)┘” exemplifies 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE's devotion to transcending the norms of hip hop, resonating with listeners everywhere.

Released in February, hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚: features genre-spanning collaborations from the likes of Rich Brian, Warren Hue, Ghostface Killah, Busta Rhymes, Smino, Cuco, Amaarae, Offset, BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, Dumbfoundead and more. The album boasts A-list features across 24 songs, pulling back the curtain on 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE'S anachronistic lore while capturing the sights, sounds, and vibrancy of Northern California culture and beyond, through the lens of 88rising honcho Sean Miyashiro's childhood nostalgia and wonder. Listen to the full project HERE.

About 88rising

88rising is a pioneering global music and media company representing the best of Asian talent. Since its inception, 88rising has paved the way for many music industry firsts: the Asian artist to top the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop charts, Spotify's Weekly Global Albums chart and enter the top 10 on Mediabase's Top 40 chart, the first to launch an all-Asian radio channel in North America, and the first and only record label to have a main stage slot at Coachella. 88rising is also most notably the first company to present an Asian-centric music festival in the United States, Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival, now in partnership with powerhouse promoter Goldenvoice. The festival expanded globally, for the first time, to Jakarta, Indonesia and Manila, Philippines in 2022. In 2023, the festival also expanded domestically from the flagship location in Pasadena, CA to Queens for the inaugural Head In The Clouds New York. In 2021, 88rising executive produced and curated the soundtrack to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Marvel Studios' first Asian-American superhero. Previously, in 2019, 88rising was awarded Label of the Year by NetEase, one of China's largest music streaming platforms. With over 160 million followers across global social media platforms and over 50 billion total streams and views, 88rising's global influence is undeniable.