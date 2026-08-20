Photos: THE ELO EXPERIENCE to Bring 20th Anniversary Tour to Bradford Live

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The ELO Experience, described as the world's foremost multi-award-winning tribute to Jeff Lynne & The Electric Light Orchestra, will bring its 20th Anniversary Year Tour to Bradford Live on Thursday 10 September.

With just a few weeks to go, audiences can look forward to a full evening of ELO's greatest hits alongside some album gems.

Celebrated for their authentic recreation of Jeff Lynne's iconic sound, The ELO Experience invites audiences on a musical journey through some of the greatest music ever written and put onto vinyl. This milestone tour marks two decades of performances honouring one of Britain's most influential musical legacies.

Since forming in 2006, The ELO Experience has grown into the UK's leading tribute to Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra, earning multiple awards and selling out theatres nationwide. Their 20-year milestone tour highlights the enduring popularity of ELO's catalogue, which includes timeless hits such as Mr Blue Sky, Livin' Thing, Don't Bring Me Down, Telephone Line, and Evil Woman.

Tickets are available now at bradfordlive.co.uk

Bradford Live

Bradford Live is a world class 4,000 maximum capacity entertainment venue, located in the heart of Bradford city centre. The former Odeon Cinema was originally built in 1930s. Following its closure in 2000, the magnificent art deco building has now been fully restored with a £50m investment, bringing it back to its former glory as a major live music, entertainment, events, and conferencing hub for the city. The venue is operated by global live entertainment company Trafalgar Entertainment.

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