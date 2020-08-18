123 Andrés to Release HOLA, AMIGO: SONGS OF FRIENDSHIP Album

The album is available on Friday, August 21st.

"One day I went to use an ATM and someone had scratched off the Spanish instructions on it. It was such a small act, but so meaningful, and it made me reflect on other experiences I had had, positive and challenging. I processed those feelings by writing a song, and a few hours later I had the song Hola, Amigo." That song became the first track on 123 Andrés' Latin Grammy-winning debut album, ¡Uno, dos, tres con Andrés!, as well as a fan favorite at 123 Andrés live concerts.



To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the song, 123 Andrés will release a surprise digital album - Hola, Amigo: Songs of Friendship this Friday, August 21. The album features new versions of "Hola, Amigo" in Spanish and English, and nine more songs which explore the theme of friendship, in two languages. Families looking for anthems to counter messages of distrust and other-ing will find in this collection songs about responsibility, hope, and mutual respect.



The eclectic collection is wide-ranging and warm, with an array of styles and instrumentation including folk fiddle on "Cooperation" and a mashup of hip-hop and cha cha cha on "Boomerang." In the midst of our world's challenges, 123 Andrés invites us to catch a glimpse of a rainbow, and to come together to drive for change.



The album features a diverse chorus of guest voices, including Cathy Fink of Cathy and Marcy, Rissi Palmer, Uncle Devin, Little Miss Ann, Konshens the MC, Suzi Shelton, Verny Varela, the Sugar Free Allstars, Rita Rosa Ruesga, Lea Morris, and Steve Denyes of Hullabaloo Band - many voices and many stories coming together to celebrate friendship.



Partnering with Scholastic, "Hola, Amigo" has now also become a bilingual board book for families, with text in both Spanish and English - the first book from 123 Andrés.



"It's ironic because I felt that, by scratching out Spanish on the ATM machine they were trying to erase the language, and to erase me. But we turned the situation around. We created a bilingual book with Spanish text, so we are actually printing Spanish," said Salguero. "Ten years later, we are still here, and the message is just as important. This book is celebrating the value of multilingualism and inclusiveness with families across the country and the world." The book, which was just published in August, has already received critical acclaim for its message and its endearing illustrations by renowned artist Sara Palacios.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You