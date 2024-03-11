10cc Sets First US Tour In Over 30 Years

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One of the most inventive and influential bands in the history of popular music, 10cc has announced a North American tour, The Ultimate, Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour - the band's first in over three decades – kicking off July 24 at the Welmont Theatre in Montclair, New Jersey.

One of the few bands to achieve commercial, critical, and creative success, 10cc will bring their timeless music to the masses this summer with a 20-date coast to coast tour.

With more than 30 million albums sold, 10cc's energies were not centered on image or celebrity-status, but on creating highly sophisticated rock masterworks with mainstream appeal.

“I'm Not In Love,” written by Graham Gouldman and Eric Stewart and released in 1975, had a second life after being prominently featured in the soundtrack to the 2014 blockbuster film, Guardians of the Galaxy, spawning a number one soundtrack album. Similarly, 10cc's 1978 hit, “Dreadlock Holiday,” was a key element of the soundtrack to 2010's The Social Network.

Founding member Gouldman attributes 10cc's lasting appeal to the quality and individuality of the band's songs. “They don't seem to date. We never followed any trend we simply wrote for our own pleasure. The fact that the songs are being played as often on the radio as they ever were shows how true that is.”

The 2024 live band line-up features Graham Gouldman – bass guitars, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, vocals; Rick Fenn – lead electric guitar, bass guitar, acoustic guitar, vocals; Paul Burgess – drums, percussion, keyboards; Iain Hornal – electric guitar, acoustic guitar, percussion, mandolin, keyboards, vocals; Keith Hayman – keyboards, electric guitar, bass guitar, vocals.

M&G packages and VIP tickets which include premium seats and exclusive merchandise will be available during pre-sale.

Please visit 10cc.world for more information.

10cc ULTIMATE, ULTIMATE GREATEST HITS 2024 US TOUR DATES:

July 24 Montclair, NJ @ Welmont Theatre

July 25 New York, NY @ Sony Hall

July 26 Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

July 27 Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

July 29 Ocean City, NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier

July 30 Kent, OH @ Kent Stage

Aug 1 St Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre

Aug 2 Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

Aug 3 St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Aug 4 Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage

Aug 5 Indianapolis, IN @ Toby Theater at Newfields

Aug 6 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Aug 8 Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

Aug 9 San Antonio, TX @ Empire Theatre

Aug 10 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

Aug 12 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

Aug 15 Los Angeles, CA @ The United Theater on Broadway

Aug 17 San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

For ticket info and tour updates visit: 10cc.world

photo credit: Nick Oliver