100 gecs Add 6 Headline Shows to BROCKHAMPTON/Sowthai US Tour

Fast-rising experimental pop duo 100 gecs recently announced they have been added to BROCKHAMPTON and slowthai's US Tour starting this October in support of their critically acclaimed, Billboard-charting debut album 1000 gecs.



100 gecs today announce they have added 6 one-off headline shows, including dates in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Berkely, Portland and Santa Ana. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday 9/20) at 9am PST and will be available at dogshowrecords.com. Full itinerary below.



100 gecs is a duo between Chicago-based producer-songwriter Laura Les and Los Angeles-based producer-songwriter Dylan Brady. Their debut album 1000 gecs was released May 31st, 2019 via Dylan Brady's Dog Show Records. 1000 gecs is now available to pre-order on vinyl via dogshowrecords.com and will begin shipping out on October 4th.



Blasting through 10 tracks in 23 minutes, the duo melds evocative pop melodies, crystalline sound design and jarring juxtapositions, scavenging scraps of musical influences spanning pop, emo, trap, punk, dubstep, deconstructed club, ska, metal and more, welding the unlikely combination of sounds into dangerous machines and destroying the competition with their army of lethal bangers. Critically heralded as "very good" and "music," their ambition knows no bounds.

Listen to "800db cloud" below.

100 gecs Tour Dates:



10/26 - Vancouver, CA - PNE Forum #

10/27 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater #

10/28 - Portland, OR - Holocene

10/30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center #

11/01 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren # *

11/02 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren # *

11/05 - Fresno, CA - Rainbow Ballroom # *

11/07 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

11/08 - Palo Alto, CA - Frost # *

11/09 - Santa Ana, CA - La Santa

11/13 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre # *

11/14 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory # *

11/15 - Austin, TX - ACL Live # *

11/17 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore # *

11/19 - Miami Beach, FL - Jackie Gleason Theater (Fillmore Stage) # *

11/20 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy # *

11/22 - New York, NY - Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden # *

11/23 - New York, NY - Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden # *

11/24 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena # *

11/25 - Washington, DC - The Anthem # *

11/26 - New York, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One)

11/27 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore # *

11/29 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum # *

11/30 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre # *

12/03 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory # *

12/04 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom # *

12/05 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

12/06 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom # *

12/09 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom # *

12/13 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium # * (early show)

12/13 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium # * (late show)

12/14 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge



# w/ BROCKHAMPTON

* w/ Slowthai





