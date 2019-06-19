Stoney's Rockin' Country Announces Summer Concerts

Stoney's Rockin' Country is gearing up for their busiest summer concert series ever, featuring 14 top emerging country acts. Las Vegas' #1 nightclub and country venue turns up the heat on summer beginning June 28th with Garrett Speer as the Las Vegas hotspot beefs up their 2019 schedule of live country performers.



"We're never at a loss for exciting and edgy country acts and there's a new crop springing up every season," states Stoney's Rockin' Country founder Chris Lowden. "We're out ahead of the game again this year to present interesting new country artists to our loyal patrons here in Vegas and fans who are discovering us for the first time," he concludes.

2019 Summer Concert Series



6/28/19 Garrett Speer

7/5/19 Lee Gantt

7/19/19 Sean Curtis & The Divide

7/26/19 Chris Bandi

8/2/19 Hannah Dasher

8/9/19 Stephen Wesley

8/16/19 Jake Rose

9/6/19 Swon Brothers

9/13/19 Brodie Stewart

9/20/19 Seth Cook

9/27/19 Riley Green



World-famous Stoney's Rockin' Country is Las Vegas' award-winning premiere nightclub presenting the nation's top country music artists live on stage. The two-time ACM/Academy of Country Music nominee for Nightclub of the Year is also multi-winner in the Las Vegas Review Journal's poll as Las Vegas' leading nightclub and the Nightclub & Bar Association's Country Bar of the Year. Stoney's is the destination for music fans, locals and tourists who are looking for a boot stomping good ole time with line dancing, mechanical bull riding, beer pong, pool tables and live country music. Located at Town Square 6611 Las Vegas, NV 89119, Stoney's Rockin' Country is a 19,000-square-foot high-energy nightclub that features a 2,000-square-foot dance floor and 570-square-foot stage. Stoney's state-of-the-art sound system enhances the experience for enjoying line dancing, live bands and the industry's leading DJs performances. Stoney's is open Wednesday through Saturday 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. and Sunday 7 p.m. until midnight.





Related Articles View More Music Stories