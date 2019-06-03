Singer/songwriter Marty Brown returns to CMA Fest with a performance trifecta. The popular entertainer kicks off the week with a 4 p.m. performance today at Center Stage Live at The 615 Hideaway (broadcasting on Facebook Live), and on Friday, June 7, he will take the CMA Spotlight Stage for a 3:30 p.m. performance followed by a meet & greet. That evening, the Kentucky native will host a Fan Club gathering and show atMartin's Bar-B-Que (410 4th Ave South, Nashville) at 7 p.m.

Brown returns to the Fest with a new album on Plowboy Records, American Highway, and a new radio single, "Umbrella Lovers," available for purchase now. His CD launch party, held recently at Nashville's B.M.I. swanky headquarters, included a special FIVE "Million-Air"award presentation for Marty's smash hit for Tracy Byrd, "I'm From the Country and I Like It That Way." "Things are going really well for me right now," Marty admits. "I don't wanna jinx anything, so I'll just knock on wood and thank the Lord and let any of my fans know that I'd love for them to come out and hear the new music - at CMA Fest or anywhere else I'm playing on the road."

Upcoming tour dates:

6/3 - Center Stage Live at The 615 Hideaway - Facebook Live

6/7 - CMA Fest Spotlight Stage

6/7 - Martin's BBQ, Nashville, TN

6/29 - Tift Theater, Tifton, GA

7/13 - Americana Celebration, White House, TN

7/19 - Artie Ray's, Vine Grove, KY

8/9 - Kentucky Opry, Benton, KY

8/24 - Rowan County Fair, Morehead, KY

9/6 - The Crowded House Restaurant, Madisonville, KY

10/4 - Kentucky Music Hall of Fame Acoustic Performance, Mt. Vernon, KY





