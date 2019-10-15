Lower Dens Announces 2020 Headlining Tour Dates

Last month, Lower Dens released their newest creation -- The Competition -- on Ribbon Music. Today, they announce 2020 headlining tour dates in support of the album, following a massive support tour last month with Of Monsters And Men. Full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 18.

Additionally, Lower Dens mastermind Jana Hunter recently sat down with Moog Music to talk legendary synths, the importance of music as a form of expression, and the making of the group's latest single "Galapagos." Watch the short film entitled You Belong Here below, which follows a chapter of Hunter's personal and creative journey via a collection of moments between Moog's home in Asheville, NC, and Hunter's in Baltimore.

Tour dates:

2/13/20 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

2/14/20 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

2/15/20 Raleigh, NC @ Kings

2/16/20 Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

2/18/20 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

2/19/20 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

2/21/20 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

2/22/20 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

2/23/20 Dallas, TX @ Ruins

2/25/20 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

2/26/20 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

2/27/20 West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

2/28/20 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

3/02/20 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

3/03/20 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

3/05/20 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

3/06/20 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

3/08/20 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

3/09/20 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

3/10/20 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

3/12/20 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

3/13/20 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

3/14/20 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

3/16/20 Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery

3/17/20 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

3/19/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

3/20/20 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

3/21/20 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Photo Credit: Torso





